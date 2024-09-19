In an era where K-drama directors are exploring highly emotional territories and leaving us with ‘K-trauma’ for days, comedy is a much-needed break. With that being said, check out these hilarious K-dramas on Netflix – they promise a good laugh. Whether you’re looking to escape from life’s stresses or simply in need of a good chuckle, these comedies are the perfect remedy to brighten your day!

1. Mr Queen

Jang Bong Hwan is a talented chef who works at the Blue House and is famous for being a womanizer. Due to an accident, he gets transported back in time to the Joseon era and finds himself trapped in the body of a queen called Kim So Young. He meets a king who was recorded in history as a ‘puppet’ king. However, after meeting him, he realises that this person is different from how the books described him.

While helping the king and navigating palace politics, he tries to go back to his own life. With the gender-bender aspect mixed in, this drama is a hilarious historic K-drama that can help you get over your K-traumas this week!

2. Strong Girl Bong Soon

Do Bong-soon is a woman born with superhuman strength. She doesn’t need a man to protect her from danger. Instead, she trashes the people who lay a finger on her or her loved ones. She inherits this unique power from a long line of women in her family. When Ahn Min Hyuk, the CEO of Ainsoft, a gaming company witnesses her strength, he hires her as his bodyguard. The adorable romance that unfolds between the leads, mixed with laugh-out-loud moments, is sure to leave you grinning!

3. Business Proposal

Shin Ha-ri and Jin Young-seo are best friends. When Young-seo is forced to go on blind dates, Ha-ri shows up in her place and scares the guys away. Sometimes, she pretends to be a ghost. Other times, she pretends to be a crazy woman. One day, her plans go awry when her date turns out to be the CEO of the company she works at. With heartwarming moments and two charming, lovey-dovey couples, this drama is sure to become your next comfort watch!

4. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

Kim Bok-Joo is a promising female weightlifter, who is waiting for her prince charming. But Kim Bok-Joo and her friends are not popular with the guys and they don’t have boyfriends either. One day, she bumps into Jung Joon-Hyung a free-spirited swimmer with whom she shares fond memories of her childhood. A plot mixing a chaotic love, and youngsters trying to achieve their goals makes this drama both heartwarming and worth watching!

5. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Kim Mi So is a capable secretary working under a narcissistic, second-generation heir, Lee Young Joon. However, she decides to focus on her goals and leave the job, but her self-absorbed boss assumes that her unrequited love towards him is making her leave the job. After 9 years of sharing a strictly professional relationship, can love blossom between these two? Lee Young Joon’s “iconic aura” will keep you entertained throughout the drama.

6. Fight for My Way

Ko Dong Man, once a high school Taekwondo champion, is now struggling to pursue his career. His friend, Choi Ae Ra, a vibrant girl with dreams of becoming a famous announcer, supports him as they both chase their ambitions. This ‘Aigo’ duo faces unexpected twists in their relationship along the way. With their quirky personalities and a dash of slapstick humour, this drama is a must-watch!

7. Welcome to Waikiki

Your list would remain incomplete if you don’t watch Welcome to Waikiki, one of the best romantic K-dramas on Netflix.

Three friends struggle to keep their falling guesthouse in Itaewon afloat. As they try to revive their business, they encounter various comedic mishaps and unexpected challenges. With its comic storyline and person-next-door-like characters, Welcome To Waikiki gained popularity among audiences soon after its release.

Out of this list of laughter therapy-inducing watches, do let us which one of these K-dramas on Netflix you are going to watch!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.