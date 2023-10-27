The greatest Korean comedy-drama web series are now readily available to viewers worldwide, thanks to Netflix, which has become the primary distribution channel for them. These shows showcase the extraordinary talent of Korean writers, directors, and actors, spanning from quirky slice-of-life stories to universally relatable slapstick comedy. They frequently explore a wide range of topics, from romantic entanglements and the bizarre and absurd to family matters and business mishaps, all while skillfully blending humour with heartfelt storytelling.

Here are 6 Korean comedy-drama web series on Netflix that are sure to tickle your funny bone:

Fight for My Way

A former mixed martial arts fighter with no name is the famous former taekwondo player who was forced to give up due to a traumatic history. Later, after battling for both his professional and romantic success, he falls in love with Choi Ae-ra, his longtime closest friend, a confident, sassy girl. This series is directed by Lee Na-jeong and stars Park Seo-joon, Kim Ji-won, Ahn Jae-hong, and Song Ha-yoon.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

A total K-drama package that offers a mix of emotions that will have you crying and laughing in every episode. The picture-perfect town of Gongjin is beautifully portrayed throughout the series. The feel-good series stars Shin-Min, Kim Seon-ho, and Lee Sang-Yi, among others. With just one season to binge on, the story strikes a perfect balance of emotions.

Reply 1988

“Reply 1988” is a romantic comedy series directed by Shin Won-ho and stars Lee Hye-ri, Ryu Jun-yeo, Go Kyung-pyo, and others. Set in 1988, the plot revolves around five friends and their families living in the same neighbourhood. The series is the fourth-highest-rated K-drama in cable TV history and the highest-rated drama at the time of airing.

Strong Girl Bong-soon

If you’re seeking a mix of thriller, action, romance, and comedy, this is your perfect choice for the week. The web series revolves around a woman with superhuman strength, and her superhuman abilities come to her involuntarily through heredity. But, as luck would have it, she desperately wants to be a delicate and elegant woman. This one-season web series runs for 16 episodes and even won the Popularity Award at the 1st Seoul Awards.

A Korean Odyssey

This series is directed by Park Hong-kyun and stars Lee Seung-gi, Cha Seung-won, Oh Yeon-seo, and Lee Hong-gi. The storyline is about a little girl named Seon-mi, who was born with the gift of seeing ghosts and spirits. Her grandma and a little yellow umbrella bearing protection charms penned by a Buddhist monk are the only things keeping her safe from her peers and relatives due to her actions, which have been described as crazy.

Welcome to Waikiki

Three young friends who run a guest house have their lives changed abruptly when they find a young woman and her baby, and they can’t bear to throw them out. “Welcome To Waikiki” is a heartwarming series that you can connect with on a personal level. The series stars Kim Jung-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, Son Seung-won, Jung In-sun, Ko Won-hee, and Lee Joo-woo. It is directed by Lee Chang-min.

