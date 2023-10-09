In this generation, many of us prioritize staying single over-committing to a relationship. However, beneath this choice, there’s an underlying desire for that one special person. Movies and web series continually fuel this hope, and K-Dramas, in particular, have a knack for kindling our romantic aspirations and raising our expectations for an ideal love story. Dive into the realms of imagination as we explore some of the finest romantic Korean web series available on Netflix, perfect for a binge-watching session.

Here is the list of top romantic Korean web series to watch on Netflix.

See You in My 19th Life

Penned by Choi Young-lim and skillfully directed by Lee Na-jung, this K-Drama boasts a stellar cast including Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo. The plot centres around Ban Ji-eum, who possesses vivid memories of her past life and reunites with her former lover in her 18th incarnation. As she endeavours to rekindle their connection, destiny weaves its intricate threads. Notably, the series is an adaptation of the webtoon authored by Lee Hey.

Love to Hate You

Love to Hate, directed by Kim Jung-kwon and featuring Kim Ok-vin, Teo Yoo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Go Won-hee, explores the dynamic between a woman who refuses to be outdone by men and a man who harbours suspicions about women. Their initially antagonistic relationship gradually transforms into a deep connection as they come to realize their mutual affection. This series beautifully illustrates the age-old concept that the line between love and hate is thin, and love ultimately conquers the distrust that can exist between the genders.

Alchemy of Souls

Alchemy of Souls is a Korean period fantasy drama starring Lee Jae-Wook, Jung So-Min, and others. Set in a fictional country named Daeho. the series follows a powerful sorceress whose soul is stuck in the body of a blind servant of a prestigious family. Alchemy of Souls was created by Park Joon-Hwa, Hong-Jung-Eun, and Hong-Mi-Ran.

Crash Course in Romance

An ambitious star teacher crosses paths with an ex-national athlete, who runs a grocery store. Despite being opposites, the two eventually form a bond. The Korean rom-com series stars Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Kyung-ho, Lee Bong-ryun, Oh Eui-Sik, and other notable actors. Yoo Je-won directed the series.

Business Proposal

Ha-ri arrives at a blind date, pretending to be her friend, to deter her friend’s potential date. However, things take an unexpected twist when they both discover that the suitor is none other than Ha-ri’s CEO. This romantic comedy series features Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seoul In-ah in starring roles, with direction by Park Seon-ho.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

In this charming romantic-comedy drama, we follow the journey of Na Hee-do, an aspiring national fencer, who crosses paths with Baek Yi-jin, a man on a mission to rebuild his life. As their worlds collide, a deep and meaningful friendship blossoms between them. Starring Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk in the lead roles, this drama was directed by Jung Ji-hyun.

