This week, many much-anticipated movies and series are releasing in various OTT platforms. From the Prabhas-starring epic Kalki 2898 AD, to Dhanush’s action-drama Raayan, and terrifying Thai horror series – this week seems to be sorted with exciting releases! Here is the list of binge-watch-worthy OTT releases you need to add to your watch list.

1. Kalki 2898 AD:

One of the most loved releases of the year, Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin’s mythological spectacle, is available to watch today as it release on OTT this week.

Kalki 2898 AD, assembling a cast of the industry’s finest actors, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, has emerged as an epic in Indian cinema. The story marks the advent of lord Vishnu’s final avatar in a future where human beings lost humanity and hope. As everything is taken over by the dark lord, can our heroes protect Lord Vishnu in his mother’s womb, and restore order?

OTT platforms: Netflix and Amazon Prime

Release date: August 22

Trailer:

2. Raayan:

Raayan, a simple man, has to enter the world of crime and manipulation, due to unfortunate events. Can he, a clever fox, hunt down the dreadful lions of the jungle? Raayan, directed by Dhanush, starring Dhanush, S J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, and Aparna Balamurali is a much-anticipated crime thriller of this year. The visuals and music serve as an important element to the overall plot, promising a gripping vengeful drama.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: August 23

Trailer:

3. F ollow Kar Lo Yaar:

Follow Kar Lo Yaar, is an unscripted reality show which dives into the life of Uorfi Javed, a person who is known for her vivid fashion sense. Spanning 9 episodes, this series gives viewers a deeper understanding of her influencer life, how she interacts with paparazzi, and the thought process behind her bold fashion choices.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: August 23

4. Grr:

Heartbroken, Rejimon Nadar recklessly leaps into a lion’s den at the Trivandrum Zoo. With Zoo Officer Haridas trapped alongside him, the event spirals into a chaotic rescue mission. The ensuing drama unfolds with a comedic touch as the incident triggers a series of unexpected reactions from their families and the public. Grr is a survival comedy film, directed by Jay K, and features Kunchako Boban and Suraj Venjaran in the lead roles. Released in Malayalam, this film is now available in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada as well.

OTT platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release date: August 20

Trailer:

5. Viraaji:

A story set in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam! A stranger invites Andy, Prabhakar, Dr Sudha and Veda to a mental hospital situated on the hilltop for an event. After reaching there, the trio realises that they have been cheated. One after another, people are being killed, as the rest of try to find out who is behind all this.

Starring Varun Sandesh, Raghu Karumanchi, Pramodini, Balagam Jayaram, Viva Raghava, Ravi Teja Nannimala, and others, Viraji is a crime thriller directed by Adhyanth Harsha. Released in theaters on 2 August 2024, Viraaji is in the list of OTT releases this week.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: August 22

Trailer:

6. Terror Tuesday: Extreme

This Thai horror anthology series is inspired by a famous radio show, Angkhan Khlumpong (Terror Tuesday). Consisting of eight episodes, the series is a remake of the most terrifying stories that have been told on the radio show. With eerie music and suspenseful plots, these stories will give you jump scares.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: August 20

Trailer:

7. In the Land of Saints and Sinners:

In the Land of Saints and Sinners is an action thriller, directed by Robert Lorenz. This film is set in the backdrop of 1970s rural Ireland. The film revolves around Finbar Murphy (played by Liam Neeson), a former hitman, trying to live in a peaceful village. His life takes a U-turn when he is again dragged into the world of violence. Can Finbar confront his dark past to protect the people he cares for? Watch the series to find out.

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play

Release date: August 23

Trailer:

8. Pachinko Season 2:

Starring popular Korean actors Kim Min-ha and Lee Min-ho, Pachiko is an American drama based on a New York Times bestseller by Min Jin Lee. It revolves around the saga of four generations of Korean immigrants, who left their homeland to survive.

This season delves deeper into the life of Sunja, who had to make some tough choices to protect her family during World War 2. Her grandson is also a part of the narrative, as he tries to confront the consequences in the business due to his past decisions.

OTT Platform: Apple TV

Release date: August 23

Trailer:

9. Drive-Away Dolls:

Jamie had an ugly break-up. Her friend Marian, desperately wants to loosen up. Both of them are looking for a fresh start. So, they go on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things start taking an unexpected turn when they cross paths with a group of criminals. Starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, Drive-Away Dolls is a comedy road trip film directed by Ethan Coen.

OTT platform: JioCenima

Release date: August 23

Trailer:

10. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie:

Based on Naoko Takeuchi’s manga, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie is one of the most anticipated OTT releases of this week. This movie is a sequel to The Sailor Moon: Crystal Saga. An evil organisation is determined to conquer the universe by stealing Sailor’s Crystals, the very essence of life. Sailor Moon and her loyal Sailor guardians now have to face the most dangerous villain to protect the galaxy.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: August 22

Trailer:

11. The Frog:

Jeon Young-ha runs a motel deep in the forest and lives a quiet life, which gets disrupted when a series of unwanted guests start visiting his motel. As he tries to hold on to the things that he loves, he unravels a sinister conspiracy. The Frog, starring Roh Yoon-seo, Yoon Kye-sang, and Kim Yoon-seok, is a South Korean suspense thriller that delves into bizarre occurrences in a motel.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: August 23

Trailer:

Enjoy your week with this exciting list of upcoming OTT releases, and let us know which of these is your favorite.

