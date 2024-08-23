It goes without saying that Visakhapatnam is a beautiful city. Tourists flock here throughout the year to gaze at the sky-blue beaches and sky-high hills, and the same can be said for movie directors! When captured on camera, Vizag makes a charming backdrop. It’s easy to see why big names in Tollywood and Kollywood are enamoured by the sandy shores, the foggy hills, and the misty jungles nearby in the Araku-Paderu region. If you love movies and Vizag, here are some popular film shooting locations in Visakhapatnam to check out:

1. Visakhapatnam Port

Cargo is where the action is, and Vizag Port has seen a lot of it! Fast-paced stunt sequences from blockbusters like Salaar, Bhola Shankar, Varisu and Chatrapati (among countless others) were filmed here. Colourful containers at the Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) have been a part of the backdrop for the final hero-villain show-offs in these films.

2. Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour

Located in the port, the Vizag Fishing Harbour has also served as a shooting location for movies including Singam 3, Waltair Veerayya, HIT – The Second Case, and Majili. More recently, scenes for Indian 2 were filmed here.

3. Bheemili

Bheemili is for romance and drama. Memorable stills from vintage movies like Maro Charitra, and Srivaari Prema Lekha were shot at Bheemili Gali Meda. The iconic red sand dunes (Erra Matti Dibbalu) made a cameo on Swarnakamalam. Take a stroll along the beach here, and imagine yourself as the main character from any of these cinemas!

4. Kailasagiri

When it comes to filmy locations, a setting at the top of a hill overlooking the city is simply breath-taking. Kailasagiri offers just that. With stunning views of Vizag and its long coastline, its no wonder that the location is favoured by filmmakers. Scenes from Solo Brathuke So Better, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Prabhas’ Billa were shot here!

5. Andhra University

Andhra University’s historic campus has surely seen many college romances – real and fictional! Filmmakers have chosen this place to depict young love in movies like Ninnu Kori, Taxiwala, Kashanam, Care of Kancharapalem, and countless others. Popular locations on this sprawling campus include the clock tower of the Physics Department, the Engineering campus, the V S Krishna Library, and more.

6. GITAM University

Another hotspot for budding romance is GITAM University. The Open Auditorium, Gandhi Park, Civil Bhavan, Bheemas Canteen, Administration Block, the front gates and the walking path are the places where a few Telugu movies were shot. Some well-known movies shot here include Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam, Solo, Student No 1, Nuvve Kavali, Solo Bratuke So Better, and more.

7. RK Beach

No movie-inspired Vizag itinerary would be complete without including the iconic RK Beach. One of the iconic film shooting locations in Visakhapatnam, RK Beach has been the backdrop for songs and scenes in films like Nenu Sailaja, Paagal, Oy!, and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi. Recently, filming for the much-anticipated movie, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan happened here!

8. Araku

Araku Valley is a favourite amongst filmmakers. In winter, the valley blooms with beautiful wild yellow flowers that provide the perfect backdrop for song shoots! Nagavalli, Rajanna, Bombhaat, Bombaiyer Bombete, Life is Beautiful, Gali Sampath, RRR, Bhola Shankar, and AK 61 are some movies shot in Araku.

These are just some of the many places in Visakhapatnam that have charmed filmmakers and viewers. Other locations including Yarada Beach, Rushikonda, VUDA Park, Tenneti Park, and even localities like Appu Garh and Seethammadara have also been featured on camera. Whether you’re a tourist coming to town to explore or a resident, you can go pay these places a visit and have your own movie moment!

