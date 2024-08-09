This year has seen the release of numerous thrillers that challenge societal norms and leave viewers gasping. Notably, many of them feature strong, female-led narratives. With these captivating titles hitting the streaming platforms, they can be enjoyed right from the comfort of our homes. With suspense, drama, and even some comedy, these female-led thrillers are here to engage and entertain. Here’s a closer look at where you can catch these exciting women-led thrillers on OTT in 2024:

1. Brinda

“Brinda,” directed by Surya Manoj Vangala and featuring Trisha in the lead role, follows a female sub-inspector who fiercely battles evil to restore hope. The series trailer opens with Brinda’s powerful line: “What were you doing for nine years? Now you want to solve this case without me? Go ahead, and do it then!”—setting the tone for a strong female lead.

The trailer, with its chilling glimpses of human sacrifices, eerie music, and suspenseful visuals, promises to be a spine-tingling experience. If you’re in the mood for an action-packed mystery, “Brinda” is just what you need.

OTT platform: SONY LIV

2. Sathyabhama

Sathyabhama is a gripping Telugu thriller which will make you gasp in wonder because of its unending twists and turns.

Starring Kajal Agarwal as a protagonist, this movie revolves around a missing person’s case. While investigating the case, ACP Satyabhama unravels the dark secrets of the town. While she is on her quest to find the truth, her past is constantly haunting her. Even though the authorities are forcing her to move on from the case, Sathyabhama steps onto the battlefield with an unwavering resolve. Can Satyabhama finally find the Narakasur behind this case?

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

3. Bhakshak

In a society where atrocities are often ignored or unaddressed, a journalist starts her own investigation to look into the dark side of a Girls’ Shelter home. In this place, where girls between 7-14 years are constantly being sexually abused, can a social audit bring this issue to light?

Starring Bhumi Pednekar as a protagonist, Bhakshak is the story of a child sexual abuse case that happened in 2018 in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. This film revolves around a fictional journalist Vaishali Singh, trying to uncover the heinous crimes of an NGO owner. This movie questions humanity and serves as an awakening call to everyone to be aware of our surroundings, and help the helpless.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba

Featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal, this film follows up on the success of the 2021 hit, Haseen Dilruba. The story follows Rani and Rishu as they flee from the police in Agra. When their escape plan falls apart, Rani turns to a mild admirer for help. This film, now on OTT, made its place in one of the most anticipated women-led thrillers in 2024. To find out what happened next, catch this film on Netflix.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Ae Watan Mere Watan

In a country where everything is in chaos, and everyone seems to fighting for freedom, a young woman in the shadows sets up a radio station to build unity amongst the people. The film attempts to portray Usha Mehta’s journey as a freedom fighter, offering a commendable narrative that balances patriotism with nuance.

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Alexx O’Nell, this film is set in the backdrop of the Quit India Movement 1942, it shows the struggle of unsung heroes who died fighting for the dignity of their country.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

6. Crew

Buckle up for a comedy-filled ride! Geeta, Jasmine, and Divya, are hardworking air hostesses at Kohinoor Airlines. They all have their financial struggles due to not being paid for months. Things get worse when they discover the airlines that they work for went bankrupt. Meanwhile, they learn that their late flight head, Mr Rajvanshi, was involved in smuggling gold on each trip, with HR Manager Mittal as the mastermind.

Desperate due to their financial burdens, the trio blackmails Mittal to allow them to smuggle gold on flights, threatening to expose him otherwise. When everything is going great, they get noticed by a Customs Head named Mala. Is this the end of their dream life? Starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, Crew, released in 2024 is one of the light-hearted heist thriller, full of suspense and laughter.

OTT platform: Netflix

7. Poacher

Richie Mehta’s Poacher which premiered its first three episodes at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, opens with a stark disclaimer about India’s Wildlife Protection Act, emphasizing the prohibition of wildlife hunting since 1991. Nimisha Sajayan as a protagonist, shines as a true marvel, seamlessly blending fierceness, rebellion, and beauty.

Set in 2015, the series begins with a haunting scene of a dead elephant in the jungles of Malayattoor, Kerala, hinting at the dark truths that unfold. This eight-episode series stands out as one of the year’s best, with exceptional writing and performances that make it a gripping watch!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

From the horrifying suspense of Brinda to the gripping twists of Sathyabhama, and the eye-opening drama of Bhakshak, there’s something for every viewer on this list. Comedy and heist fans can look forward to the light-hearted yet suspenseful Crew, while historical enthusiasts can dive into the poignant narrative of Ae Watan Mere Watan. Also, don’t miss the highly anticipated sequel Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and the intense drama of Poacher.

Each of these titles promises to deliver unique and engaging storytelling across various genres. Get ready and grab your popcorn for an exciting experience, with this list of best women-led thrillers released in 2024 on OTT. Happy watching!

