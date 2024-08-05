It’s the beginning of the week, which means it’s time for another update on the latest OTT releases. Whether you are looking for romance drama to watch with your special one, or craving some action sequence, we have got you covered. Take a look at the list of our favourite OTT releases coming out this week of August

1. Lolo and The Kid

An inseparable bond is put to the test. Can their bond make it through? Set in the vibrant city of Manila, “Lolo and Kid” is a story of a con man and a child sheltered under his wing. This duo targets the wealthy to make a living. However, their bond is put to the test when a life-changing opportunity comes their way. This drama, through its trailer, offers a heartwarming yet tear-jerking experience to the viewers.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: August 7

2. Are You Sure?

Let’s dive into the world of wonders with our beloved Mochi (Jimin), and Kookie (Jung Kook)! ‘Are You Sure?’ is a travel series in which two famous members of the South Korean boy band, BTS, travel worldwide. While exploring new places, seasons, and delicious food, these two youngest members (Park Jimin) and (Jeon Jung-Kook), promise double the fun, with double the adventure!

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: August 8

3. The Umbrella Academy Season 4

Behold, for here’s one last shot at saving the world! Siblings with extraordinary power reunited by their father’s death, are once again coming back with an action-packed series. With a gripping plotline that revolves around alternate timelines and powerful new villains, this series is ready to deliver a thrilling experience.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: August 8

4. Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba

“9th August ki Haseen Shaam, Dilruba ke naam”, posted Netflix on its Instagram page, as the much anticipated “Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba” is all set for its OTT release. Starring Tapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal, this film is a sequel to one of the most-watched Hindi films ‘Haseen Dilruba’ in 2021.

The plot revolves around Rani and Rishu, who run away evading the cops in Agra. When their plan crumbles, Rani asks for help from a mild admirer. To know what happens next, watch this suspenseful movie on Netflix.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: August 9

5. Turbo

Get ready for an action-packed extravaganza as Mammooty’s “Turbo” is hitting the screens soon as one of the most anticipated OTT releases this week of August. Directed by Vysakh, this movie tells the story of Turbo Jose, a hot-tempered yet kind-hearted blue-collar worker. With a strong sense of loyalty and justice, he is on a quest to find the people who brutally beat his best friend. Watch the movie on Sony LIV to see whether he got the justice he was looking for.

OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Release date: August 9

6. Life Hill Gayi

“Everything is fair in love and war, gear up for a war between loved ones!”

Starring Divyenndu Sharma and Kusha Kalipa “Life Hill Gayi” is a comedy series about two siblings, turned rivals to prove themselves worthy of their grandfather’s business. Directed by Prem Mistry, almost everyone, who has quarrelsome siblings at home, can resonate with all this drama.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: August 9

7. Ghudchadi

This week, experience a double dose of love – but with a twist! Devi and Chirag are in love, but so are their single parents who were long-lost lovers, reunited by destiny. Now it’s time to decide “Ghodi se baap uthrega ya fir beta?”

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar “Ghudchadi”, is a movie that revolves around the love stories of two couples from two generations.

Get your popcorn ready, as this story offers you a fun and confusing experience.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Release date: August 9

8. Gyaarah Gyaarah

Can someone change the past, if they’re connected to a person from the future? Two police officers across different timelines, connected by walkie-talkie, try to solve an age-old murder mystery. Can they solve this case if they work together?

Directed by Umesh Bist, and starring Raghav Juyal, Krithika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa, “Gyaarah Gyaarah”, offers a gripping crime thriller experience. Unravel the mystery with these two police officers while enjoying your favourite snack!

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Release date: August 9

9. The Color Purple

Adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel, “The Color Purple” is a story of two sisters, who faced a lot of hardships in their life but ultimately gathered strength and courage in sisterhood. As they start their extraordinary journey towards independence, can they find their place in a patriarchal world? Can they become the queens?

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Release date: August 8

Whether it’s suspenseful ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’ or heartwarming “Lolo and the Kid”, grab your popcorn, find your cosy corner, and discover your next favourite OTT releases coming out this week of August.

