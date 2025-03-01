With these most anticipated releases, Korean drama fans will be well-fed this month. With a variety of genres like crime, thriller, romance, and comedy-dramas, entertainment will peak this month. This month, we will see the return of IU, the famous K-pop idol and actress, along with high-profile actors like Lee Dong-wook and Park Eun-bin.

Here are some of the most anticipated K-drama releases in March 2025!

1. The Potato Lab (Netflix)

This romantic comedy is set in an unconventional lab that researches potato cultivation. Love blossoms when the paths of a head-strong director Baek-ho and a passionate researcher Mi-kyung are crossed.

This rom-com should be on your watchlist for giggles and heartfelt moments!

Streaming from: Streaming now

2. When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

This romantic comedy tells the four seasons in the lives of the remarkable rebel Ae-sun and the unyielding iron Yang Gwan-sik, childhood friends on Jeju Island.

With a star-studded cast, impressive writing and direction, this is one of the most highly anticipated Korean dramas of the year.

Streaming from: March 7th

3. Hyper Knife (JioHotstar)

This unflinching drama revolves around a once genius doctor and her mentor. After being stripped of her medical license, Jung Se-ok delves into a rabbit hole of unethical yet groundbreaking surgical methods. Jung Se-ok’s path crosses with her mentor, Choi Deok-hee, and the struggle for power, revenge and fame begins again.

Streaming from: March 19th

4. Revelations (Netflix)

This dramatic series tells the story of a pastor who believes in divine revelation, who believes that it is his calling to punish a culprit and a detective who is being haunted by her dead sister. Watch this uncanny duo battle their skeletons in the closet in this thrilling series.

Psychological elements like illusions, delusions, and traumas replace the regular supernatural components in this upcoming drama. This drama is a must-watch if you love thriller K-drama!

Streaming from: March 21st

5. The Divorce Insurance (Amazon Prime Video)

You have not heard of insurance like this.

Many types of insurance ensure you can stand on your feet, no matter what disaster occurs. If you want to be prepared for misfortune before it even happens, then why not do the same with divorce?

Get divorce insurance from Plus General Insurance, where your happiness is guaranteed!

Streaming from: March 31st

With the new K-drama releases in March 2025, Korean drama fans have plenty of entertainment options for the month! Let us know which K-drama you plan to watch!

