Can’t afford to travel? Go around the world this week with this list of 7 diverse new OTT releases this week. From the intensive German-language series Berlin ER to the fabulously tense Italian language Miss Italia Mustn’t, here’s all you need to watch:

Five Nights at Freddy’s (English)

A night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza turns into a horrifying experience for a troubled security guard. As eerie animatronics come to life, he must uncover the dark secrets hidden within the haunted pizzeria. If you’re in the mood for a spine-chilling watch, this one’s a must!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Madraskaaran (Telugu)

A minor disagreement between two strangers spirals into an intense feud, proving how a seemingly insignificant moment can change lives forever. A gripping drama that dives into the complexities of human relationships.

OTT Platform: Aha

Miss Italia non deve morire (Italian)

The iconic Miss Italia beauty pageant stands at a crossroads as director Patrizia Mirigliani fights to uphold its legacy amid controversy and changing societal norms. A fascinating look at the pressures behind the glamour.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai (Malayalam)

A mortuary driver sets out to deliver a body to a remote village, but his journey is anything but straightforward. Unexpected obstacles and eerie encounters make this an emotionally charged and suspenseful road trip.

OTT Platform: SunNXT

Ziddi Girls (Hindi)

Five fiercely independent college freshmen navigate friendships, romance, and rivalries while standing their ground to protect their institution from external threats. A fun, youthful drama with plenty of heart and attitude.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Counterstrike (Mexican)

A high-stakes hostage rescue mission goes awry, turning an elite military unit into the target of a relentless drug cartel. Explosive action and intense combat sequences make this a thrilling watch.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Berlin ER (German)

A young doctor, hoping for a fresh start, takes charge of an overburdened emergency room in Berlin. But the high-pressure environment pushes him to his limits in this gripping medical drama.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Whether you’re in the mood for horror, drama, action, or suspense, the new OTT releases this week promise something for everyone. Which one will you be watching first?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for regular updates on OTT releases every week.