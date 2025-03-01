Visakhapatnam, March 2025 – The South Central Railway (SCR) Cancels Multiple MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains from Visakhapatnam due to operational reasons. The affected trains include the Rajahmundry – Visakhapatnam MEMU (RJY – VSKP) and other MEMU services connecting Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Lingampalli, and Guntur. These cancellations will be in effect for seven days.

Cancelled MEMU Train Services

Impact on Passengers

The cancellation of these MEMU trains from Visakhapatnam is likely to cause inconvenience for daily commuters, particularly those travelling for work, education, and business.

Passengers who rely on these trains for affordable and convenient travel will need to explore alternative transportation options during this period.

South Central Railway has expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation of trains and assured that train services will resume after March 8, 2025.

