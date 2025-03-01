Solo travel is becoming increasingly popular these days. When you embark on a journey alone, you have the chance to enjoy unique experiences and discover various ways of life. If you have a passion for solo travel or want to start your journey of solo travel, here are six places in India to consider adding to your itinerary!
1. Spiti, Himachal Pradesh
Spiti, Himachal Pradesh is known for its scenic beauty, monasteries and picturesque mountains. This is one of the highest inhabited places in the world, and is at a whopping 12,500 altitude above sea level! The most recommended places to visit here include the Key Monastery, Dhankar Lake, Tabo Monastery, and Pin Valley National Park.
Travel: To reach Spiti, take a cab or the local train. If you want to travel by air, the nearest airport is the Kullu Airport (245km.) There are no railway services to Spiti, and the nearest railway stations are Shimla and Joginder Nagar Station. You need to hire a cab or travel through the local trains, from these destinations.
Why Visit: This place should be visited for its serene atmosphere, gives an alternative point of view of life, various kinds of activities and most importantly, rich heritage and culture.
Best Time: May to September
2. Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh
This place is popular with tourists for the Apatani people and their special tribal culture, lush greenery, scenic villages with rustic wooden houses, and golden paddy fields. Ziro is also an emerging social hotspot with its renowned Ziro Musical Festival.
Travel: You can catch a flight from Jorhat Airport (98km). Lilabari is another airport (123 km) from Ziro. Other than this airport, the International airport of Guwahati is the nearest to Ziro,(449km) Railway stations that are nearby are Naharalagun (100km) and North Lakhimpur (117km).
There are night buses available from Guwahati to Ziro that are operated by the Arunachal Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. This bus is available for four out of seven days.
Why Visit: To escape the lively hustle of the city and enjoy the serene peace in this scenic place.
Best time: March to May, October and November.
3. Chopta, Uttarakhand
Chopta is a paradise for bird lovers, with more than 240 species of birds visiting and migrating from this place. There are important temples in this region like Tungnath Temple which is considered one of the highest temples of Shiva. Chopta also has postcard-worthy scenic views and natural beauty.
Travel: The least complicated way is by air, landing at Jolly Grant Airport (219 km) From the airport, there are taxis and cabs available to Chopta. The nearest railway station is Haridwar (226 km), from where buses and taxis can be taken.
Why Visit: Chopta provides a peaceful escape from the happening city life and offers an opportunity to appreciate life in the slow living in the place.
Best time: March to May
4. Gokarna, Karnataka
This town has many things to explore: temples, beaches and lush green mountains. Gokarna is a city where you can find many attractions while relaxing on their scenic beaches. Walk around this small town to experience its true essence and visit its many religious sites.
Travel: By air, the nearest airport is Dabolim Airport in Goa, a 3.5km drive away. A taxi or bus can be taken from this point. The nearest railway station is Ankola station (20 km). There are several direct buses to Gokarna from Goa and Bangalore.
Why Visit: This place has glittering seashores and a laid-back vibe, perfect for solo travellers looking for a vacation.
Best time: November to May
5. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya
Proclaimed as “Asia’s cleanest village,” Mawlynnong village is the perfect example of slow living. Eco-tourism is prevalent in this village, in the form of living root bridges, such as the Nohwet Living Root Bridge.
There are many other attractions, such as the Church of Epiphany, the Umngot River, Pynursla of the East Khasi Hills, and much more. This is one of the most nature-inclusive places in India and is perfect for solo travel.
Travel: The nearest airports to this village are Shillong Airport (99 km) and Guwahati Airport (187 km). The nearest railway station is the Guwahati Railway Station (164 km). From these destinations, one can book a cab to Mawlynnong, take a bus to Dawki village, explore it and then take a direct bus.
Why Visit: This village is the perfect place to unwind and explore the unknown through fun activities.
Best time: June to November
6. Chettinand, Tamil Nadu
Chettinad is known for its spicy cuisine, stunning architecture and magnificent temples. The places to visit here are the Chettinad palace, museum and mansion, and temples like Vairavanpatti, and Karpaka Vinayakar temple. Karaikudi is another popular place nearby featuring Chettinad-style houses, temples and equally fiery cuisine.
Travel: This place can be reached by air through Madurai airport (90 km), Karaikudi railway station, and National Highways 45 and 210. Read this if you want to go by road.
Why Visit: Chettinad is home to exquisite architecture and temples that will leave you stunned, along with its bold and fiery cuisine that will tickle your tastebuds the right way.
Best time: November to March
With these places in India on your list, you can start your solo travel era soon! While travelling solo, take necessary precautions like carrying a separate locking system for your accommodation, informing your loved ones of your location occasionally, and being cautious of your surroundings. Let us know in the comments which destination is your favourite!
