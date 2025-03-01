This place is popular with tourists for the Apatani people and their special tribal culture, lush greenery, scenic villages with rustic wooden houses, and golden paddy fields. Ziro is also an emerging social hotspot with its renowned Ziro Musical Festival.

Travel: You can catch a flight from Jorhat Airport (98km). Lilabari is another airport (123 km) from Ziro. Other than this airport, the International airport of Guwahati is the nearest to Ziro,(449km) Railway stations that are nearby are Naharalagun (100km) and North Lakhimpur (117km).

There are night buses available from Guwahati to Ziro that are operated by the Arunachal Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. This bus is available for four out of seven days.

Why Visit: To escape the lively hustle of the city and enjoy the serene peace in this scenic place.

Best time: March to May, October and November.

3. Chopta, Uttarakhand

Chopta is a paradise for bird lovers, with more than 240 species of birds visiting and migrating from this place. There are important temples in this region like Tungnath Temple which is considered one of the highest temples of Shiva. Chopta also has postcard-worthy scenic views and natural beauty.

Travel: The least complicated way is by air, landing at Jolly Grant Airport (219 km) From the airport, there are taxis and cabs available to Chopta. The nearest railway station is Haridwar (226 km), from where buses and taxis can be taken.

Why Visit: Chopta provides a peaceful escape from the happening city life and offers an opportunity to appreciate life in the slow living in the place.

Best time: March to May

4. Gokarna, Karnataka

This town has many things to explore: temples, beaches and lush green mountains. Gokarna is a city where you can find many attractions while relaxing on their scenic beaches. Walk around this small town to experience its true essence and visit its many religious sites.

Travel: By air, the nearest airport is Dabolim Airport in Goa, a 3.5km drive away. A taxi or bus can be taken from this point. The nearest railway station is Ankola station (20 km). There are several direct buses to Gokarna from Goa and Bangalore.

Why Visit: This place has glittering seashores and a laid-back vibe, perfect for solo travellers looking for a vacation.

Best time: November to May

5. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya