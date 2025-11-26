Book a trip to these top 4 solo travelling destinations in India!

Solo travelling is one of the most popular forms of travelling with the present generation. Travelling in groups with friends and family has its appeal, but travelling alone offers new experiences and opportunities. Travelling solo means you can space the days according to your interests and preferences. If you want to start solo travelling in India and are searching for a destination, this article is for you. Here are 4 top solo travelling destinations in India that you should have on your bucket list!

1. Puducherry (Pondicherry)

Known for its French colonial architecture and stunning beach views, Pondicherry is a popular travel destination, as ranked by Lonely Planet for 2025. This charming city is situated on the southeast coast of India in Tamil Nadu. There is a good number of hostels for travellers as well as easy-to-use public transport.

Some of the must-visit places in this French colonial settlement include Paradise Beach, Auroville, White Town, Eden Beach, and more. Travellers can visit the city’s aesthetic cafes for the delish food and take part in the amazing and adrenaline-pumping watersports.

Best Time: October to March

2. Kodaikanal

Referred to as the Princess of Hills, Kodiakanal is for travellers who love waking up to mist-covered hills and clean air. Located at about 7,000 feet above sea level, this hill station has postcard-worthy scenic views and natural beauty. Whether you’re looking for a slow morning with a trek overlooking the hills, catch breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, Kodaikanal is the perfect destination to experience them all!

While visiting Kodaikanal, make sure to pay a visit to Kodai Kanal Lake, Thalaiya Falls (Rat Tail Falls), Pine Forest, Shenbaganur Museum, Silent Valley View, and more.

Best Time: October to March

3. Nainital, Uttarakhand

Perched at 2,084 meters above sea level, Nainital is an easy-going destination for travellers. The area’s natural beauty is complemented by interesting old British-era buildings and various activities available for visitors. You can enjoy a boat ride in the Naini Lake, hop on the Nainital Ropeway, and spot various wildlife at the High Altitude Zoo.

The bucket list for the places to visit in Nainital includes Eco Cave Garden, Snow View Point, Naina Peak, Nainital Lake, High Altitude Zoo, and more. Walk through the markets of Mall Road, Bada Bazaar, and Tibetan Markets to find local souvenirs and keepsakes from the trip.

Best Time: March to June (pleasant weather), September to November (clear skies), and December to January (for a snowy experience!)

4. Vagamon, Kerala

This hill station is the perfect destination for travellers who seek adventurous activities like paragliding and trekking. Vagamon is a hidden gem, nestled in the Western Ghats. The hill station is a popular weekend getaway for those seeking a break from bustling city life. While there is abundant natural beauty and greenery to explore, Vagamon offers many unique experiences for travellers.

This hill station is also a renowned spiritual retreat. Some places to note include Kurisumala Ashram, a Christian monastic centre, and Thangalpara, a rocky hill that houses the tomb of Sheikh Fariduddin, a revered Sufi saint.

There are many homestays and hostels which are budget-friendly for solo travellers. Travellers can visit Vagamon’s pine forests, tea plantations, the Vagamon Falls (Palaruvi Falls), and more.

Best Time: October to March

With these solo travelling destinations in India, embark on an exciting journey with yourself! So, what are you waiting for? Clear your calendars, pack your bags, book your tickets, and set out to explore these places!

