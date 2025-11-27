Property Tax Deadline Nears as GVMC Warns Defaulters

Ketan Garg, Commissioner of GVMC, has urged building owners to cooperate with the corporation in the development of the city by paying property tax, vacant land tax, and water charges in time. The Commissioner said that the people under the jurisdiction of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation should pay taxes due to the corporation immediately, as the financial year 2025-26 ends in March. “If the tax arrears are not paid, the defaulters can face the seizure of their properties,” he warned.

