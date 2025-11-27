Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: Pay taxes in time: Ketan Garg

    1
    • 01

      Pay taxes in time: Ketan Garg

    Light Dark

    Pay taxes in time: Ketan Garg

    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City UpdatesJust now

    Property Tax Deadline Nears as GVMC Warns Defaulters

    Ketan Garg, Commissioner of GVMC, has urged building owners to cooperate with the corporation in the development of the city by paying property tax, vacant land tax, and water charges in time. The Commissioner said that the people under the jurisdiction of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation should pay taxes due to the corporation immediately, as the financial year 2025-26 ends in March. “If the tax arrears are not paid, the defaulters can face the seizure of their properties,” he warned.

    Also read: Two More Sentenced in Indian Navy Espionage Case Linked to Pakistan

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Bab

     

    Leave a reply

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...