Reliance partners with Digital Connexion for a 1 GW data centre in Vizag

Vizag, which is making rapid strides in the IT sector, has attracted another major venture, according to the latest news reports. Reliance and JV Digital Connexion have jointly announced plans to build a 1 GW hyperscale data centre in the city, with an investment of Rs. 98,000 crore.

Announcing it in a post on ‘X’, Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Real Time Governance and Human Resources Development, has said that Visakhapatnam will emerge as the data capital of India.

Delighted to share that Reliance -JV Digital Connexion will invest ₹98,000 crore to build a 1 GW hyperscale Data centre in Vizag.Vizag emerges as the Data Capital of India!#RelianceChoosesAP #ChooseSpeedChooseAP https://t.co/KvB5Wn9mx5 — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) November 26, 2025

Google, the IT giant, has already inked a pact with the State government to establish a data centre, the largest one outside the USA, in Visakhapatnam.

Aiming at serving a huge AI hub and data centre to support digital services across the globe, the Google project will come up with an investment of $15 billion in a period of five years.

Acquisition of land has already been started at Tarluvada in Visakhapatnam district and at Rambilli in the neighbouring Anakapalle.

Besides, a number of other firms signed MoU with the government to invest in Vizag.

The proposed projects, once gronded, will change the face of the region.

