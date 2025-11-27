News: Visakhapatnam train diversions due to non-interlocking works

Several trains from Visakhapatnam will now run on a diverted route due to the pre- and non-interlocking works for the commissioning of the third line patch tripling works in the Kazipet-Ballarsha section of the Secunderabad division of South-Central Railway, as per the latest news.

The trains will run on a diverted route via Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titalgarh, and Raipur instead of the usual route from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada to Ballarsha.

The Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP Express, train number 20805, departing Visakhapatnam, and the New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express leaving New Delhi on February 12, 2026, and February 13, will now run on a diverted route.

Train number 20803, the Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham SF Express, will depart from Visakhapatnam on January 29, February 5, and 12. The Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam SF Express, train number 20804, will leave Gandhidham on February 1 and 8, and both trains will operate on a diverted route. The Puri-Okha SF Express, train number 20819, departing from Puri on February 1 and 8, and the Okha-Puri SF Express, train number 20820, departing from Okha on February 4 and 11, will run on a diverted route.

The Visakhapatnam-H Nizamuddin Swarnajayanthi SF Express, train number 12803, departing Visakhapatnam on February 6 and 13, and the Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Swarnajayanthi SF Express, train number 12804, departing H Nizamuddin on February 8 and 11, will run on a diverted route.

The railway authorities have instructed the public to be aware of the changes and plan their future travel accordingly.

