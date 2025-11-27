David Beckham in Vizag: Celebrates innovation & learning at local school

​Football fans in India were in for a surprise when former English footballer David Beckham visited a school in Vizag. His visit was part of the Mantra4Change programme, an initiative by Education Above All. Mantra4Change supports teacher training and modernises classrooms, ensuring a better learning environment for students. This foundation aims to improve classrooms and learning in several Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, and Bihar.

​

David Beckham, 50, one of the best football players of his time, visited the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backwards Classes Welfare Education Institutions Society (MJPAPBCWE), a residential school for girls in Kothavalasa, Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday, 26 November 2025. He shared a heartwarming reel on Instagram with the caption “Great day in India, going back to school.” The video showed him teaching the girls football skills, sharing sports tips, attending a class with teachers and kids, viewing 3D model displays by students, and planting trees.

​

David Beckham, the former captain of the England football team, was seen attentively listening to and interacting with students and teachers as they conducted Project-Based Learning (PBL). As a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund or UNICEF, he visited the school, which has transformed classroom learning by collaborating with organisations like Mantra4Change and Education Above All to improve educational facilities.​

