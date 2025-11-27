Vizag pharmacy raid seizes unlicensed drugs

On receipt of a grievance through the PGRS, Visakhapatnam, alleging that a pharmacy unit is operating at various locations across Andhra Pradesh without having drug licenses under the names of various trusts, V. Abhipriya, Drugs Inspector, Visakhapatnam, raided a clinic and a diagnostic centre at Venkojipalem in Visakhapatnam.

According to a press note issued by the Drugs Control Administration, 55 varieties of saleable drugs valued at Rs. 80,000 were seized for violations of Section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Based on the above findings, the Drugs Inspector seized the stock under Form 16 as per the provisions of the Drugs and the Cosmetics Act & Rules, and samples of the suspected drugs were collected for analysis. They will be sent to the government analyst for further examination.

Further investigation is in progress. Strict action will be initiated against the person responsible as per the legal provisions.

