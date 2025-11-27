Latest OTT releases this week to add to your weekend watchlist!

The weekend is almost here, which means it is time to refresh your watchlists! OTT platforms have released several new titles along with interesting plotlines. Whether you are in the mood for a thrilling documentary, chilling crime suspense, or an exciting adventure, this week’s OTT releases have you covered!

Here are the latest OTT releases of this week that you should add to your weekend watchlist!

Missing: Dead or Alive season 2

A woman disappears in the middle of the night. On the other hand, a man vanishes without carrying his vital possessions. The police force tackles new cases in this spine-chilling true-crime series.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Raktabeej 2

An elite counter-terrorism unit races against time and resources to stop a mysterious leader, Munir Alam, from carrying out a chaotic mission between India and Bangladesh. The terrorism unit’s investigation takes them from New Delhi to Bangkok.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age season 3

This natural documentary television series follows the history of the prehistoric animals and how they ventured in the wild during the Cretaceous period, through computer-generated imagery.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Left-Handed Girl

A single mother and her two daughters arrive in Taipei to open a small restaurant in the heart of a night market in the Taiwanese capital. Family secrets and tradition become their biggest obstacle, can the women cross them to start anew?

OTT Platform: Netflix

WondLa season 3

The grand finale of the animated series sees Eva as she begins on a most dangerous mission as the alien world of Orbano wages a war.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Pet Detective

The life of a young couple takes an interesting turn when a macaw parrot enters their lives and changes the bases of their relationship.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Stranger Things season 5

Nearly 18 months after the events of season 4, the Hawkins are searching for deadlier Vecna. With the town under a military quarantine, the OG members gather for a final conclusion.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Born Hungry

‘Born Hungry’ is a film about the inspiring story of chef Sash Simpson, who began as a runaway child from the streets of India, gets adopted by a family, and becomes one of the top chefs in the world.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Regai

Sub-inspector Vetri uncovers a sinister plot by a medical team attempting to cover up the deaths of a young participants in a clinical trail by disguising them as accidents.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo

A former Saigon photo editor brings a hidden secret that has plagued him for 52 years, setting off a gripping two-year investigation into the truth behind one of Vietnam War’s most iconic photographs.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Ensure that entertainment is a constant this weekend with these latest OTT releases. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favourite snacks, gather your fluffy blankets together, and start watching these entertaining flicks now!