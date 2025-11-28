National Adoption Awareness Conclave 2025 highlights and more

The National Adoption Awareness Conclave 2025, held in Visakhapatnam on 27 November, focused on the need to ensure compassionate and family-based care for children with special needs. Organised by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) under the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) in collaboration with the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh, saw participation of more than 400 delegates from various States and child protection agencies.

Delivering the keynote address, Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of children and ensuring that every child, particularly those with special needs, grows up in a safe and nurturing environment.

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad and others also spoke.

The highlight of the conclave was the experience-sharing segment, where adoptive parents of children with special needs narrated their powerful journeys. Their heartfelt testimonies shed light on the challenges, joys, and transformative power of adoption, and serve as inspiring examples for prospective adoptive parents.

During the conclave, a motivational short film titled ‘Adoption of Children with Special Needs” was formally launched. The film aims at creating greater public awareness, dispel societal myths, and encourage more families to consider adopting children with special needs.

