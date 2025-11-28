The much-awaited inauguration of the glass bridge atop Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam will take place on December 1.

Known as the sky-walk bridge, the 50-metre-long structure, said to be the largest in India, offers visitors a pleasant view of the blue sea, greenery and the city landscape.

Built at a cost of Rs. 7 crore by the VMRDA, the new attraction is likely to become a favourite destination for the tourists visiting the city.

The bridge has been built with the material imported from Germany, keeping both safety and adventure in mind.

Though designed to accommodate 100 persons, it has been decided to allow only a batch of 40 initially.

For those who look for a thrilling experience, the glass bridge is the right choice.

