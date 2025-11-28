Vizag police recover stolen property worth over Rs 1 crore in October

The Vizag city police have achieved a major milestone in crime prevention and theft detection. In October, the city police successfully recovered stolen items, including bikes, gold, mobile phones, cash, and other valuables worth over Rs 1 crore.

The city police chief, Shanka Brata Bagchi, explained the recovery and the total registered cases. He stated that the Vizag city police have solved 58 cases and arrested 77 property offenders. More than 800 grams of gold were recovered, and with cash of Rs 1 lakh, along with 22 bikes, one car, and more than 500 missing and stolen mobile phones, all worth over Rs 1 crore, were recovered from the offenders.

Of the 58 registered cases, there were 20 motorcycle thefts, 22 ordinary theft cases, 3 incidents of robbery, 5 cases of snatching, and 7 cases of burglary.

Over the past 22 months, nearly 8,000 mobile phones worth over Rs 12 crore have been recovered in Vizag.

The Vizag city police handed over the stolen items to the respective owners during the recovery mela, held on Thursday.

To minimise theft, the police have taken appropriate measures. Around 240 CCTVs were installed in the city, along with crime awareness meetings being carried out in Vizag, special patrolling in crime-prone areas, and the use of drones to monitor activities in isolated areas. The awareness meetings aimed at educating the public about the various types of crimes and the importance of installing CCTV cameras. Crime teams are operating around the clock in the city, monitoring and observing criminal and illegal activities using drone surveillance.

Also read:Get set for sky walk

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.