May extend magic drainage system after Pendurthi trial: Vizag collector

The magic drainage system is a pilot project, initiated in the villages of Reddipalli and S R Puram by the district administration in Vizag as an alternative to conventional drainage systems. This eco-friendly project aims to reduce the cost of constructing drains, improve hygiene, and prevent the spread of diseases and infections.

Constructing and maintaining the drainage systems in villages is one of the significant challenges faced by the authorities. The concrete drainages often get clogged during heavy rains and start to accumulate a foul smell. This often leads to swarming of mosquitoes and becomes a breeding ground for infectious diseases.

The district administration is implementing a pilot project for magic drainage systems in Vizag, with plans to expand based on the results. District Collector M. N. Hariendra Prasad addressed the press, stating that the innovative drainage system has produced satisfactory results in the project. Whereas the conventional drains were clogged during the recent Cyclone Montha, the drains in Reddipalli and S R Puram in Vizag functioned without any issues.

He further compared the cost of constructing magic drains and constructing traditional drains. While a 100-meter conventional drain costs around Rs 4 lakh to build, the magic drain costs around Rs 68,000 to 78,000 only. The magic drains are suitable for areas with red and gravel soil, yielding 100% positive results.

