Vizag Navy espionage case: NIA gets 15 convictions, investigation deepens

​The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Visakhapatnam has sentenced two more individuals involved in the Pakistan-linked Vizag Navy espionage case to simple imprisonment. This case, which has resulted in the arrest of nearly 25 people, including Naval Officers and civilians, centres on espionage activities conducted for Pakistan. The significance of this case lies in its impact on national security, as it exposed vulnerabilities within the Navy and highlighted the ongoing threat of foreign intelligence operations targeting critical military infrastructure. Notably, eight of these accused have already been convicted and are currently serving their sentences.

​

Ashok Kumar from Jhunjhunu and Vikas Kumar from Alwar were found guilty of leaking sensitive information about the Indian Navy and its operations to Pakistan’s Intelligence in exchange for money. Each has been sentenced to five years and eleven months imprisonment under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act. Additionally, both must serve an extra year in prison for default on the Rs 5,000 fine imposed by a special NIA court. Similar to the earlier convictions of eight other individuals, these sentences reflect the serious nature of the espionage activities and are part of the wider efforts to safeguard national security by enforcing stringent legal measures against those who compromise it.

Reportedly, sensitive information about Operation Sindoor was also leaked to Pakistan’s Intelligence Force through Indian spies.

​As a result, the NIA has secured convictions against 15 people. In the case that has been running from December 2019, the NIA uncovered that the Pakistan Intelligence agency used women and even created fake IDs of women to honeytrap Navy personnel and civilians to get sensitive and secret information. While some were honeytrapped, others spied for Pakistan in exchange for money.

​The NIA has stated that further investigation is underway to dig deeper into the modus operandi of the conspiracy.

Also read: T20 World Cup: India to clash with Pak on 15 February

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.