Hanuman Chalisa Sets Record with 500 Crore YouTube Views

The Shree Hanuman Chalisa video, which was uploaded by T-Series on YouTube in 2011, created a record by crossing 500 crore views. Featuring the late Gulshan Kumar of T-Series, it has become the first Indian video to achieve the feat. Sung by Hariharan and composed by Lalit Sen, the devotional song was the most-viewed video of all time.
Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series, while expressing gratitude, said, “Hanuman Chalisa holds a special place in the hearts of millions. My father, Gulshan Kumar, dedicated his life to bringing spiritual music to every home, and this achievement is a reflection of his vision. Surpassing 500 crore views and being included in the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube is not just a digital achievement; it reflects the unwavering devotion of the people.”
This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu