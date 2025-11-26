T20 World Cup: India to clash with Pakistan on 15 February

India will clash with Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup match in Colombo on 15 February 2026.

According to the T20 World Cup schedule announced by ICC, the tournament will begin on 7 February and continue till 8 March.

To be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka, the tourney will feature 20 teams, with Italy making its T20 World Cup debut.

The matches will be played in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata in India, while the tournament will be held at three venues in Sri Lanka.

