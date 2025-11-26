Top officials discuss arrangements for India-South Africa ODI in Vizag

A high-level meeting was held at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Vizag on 25 November to review the arrangements being made for the India-South Africa ODI match to be held on 6 December.

Chaired by District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, the meeting discussed the issues related to the match, such as security, traffic control, ground management, drinking water and sanitation.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi directed the officials to ensure a hassle-free experience for spectators. Focus should be more on crowd control at the entrances, he said.

The CP said that CCTV cameras would be installed in the parking areas.

Special police officers would be deployed for the security of the cricket teams.

On sanitation and drinking water, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said that preparations were being made to organise the India-South Africa ODI match in Vizag with zero waste management. Arrangements would be made to provide drinking water at the stadium.

The District Collector directed the officials to work in coordination so that there would be no shortcomings in the organisation of the international match. Keeping in mind the significance of the city, beautification works should be taken up in key areas, said the Collector.

