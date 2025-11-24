Light Dark
    Kommadi sports complex to have turf surface

    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City UpdatesJust now

    Kommadi sports complex: Latest updates and key details

    A synthetic artificial turf surface will be developed at the Kommadi sports complex in Visakhapatnam on the lines of the Gatchibouli sports complex in Hyderabad, according to Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinibasa Rao.

    Srinivasa Rao, who, along with other MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, P. Vishnukumar Raju, and Vamsikrishna Srinivas, unveiled the Hockey Men’s (Junior) World Cup Championship Trophy at the Amcosa function hall in the city on 24 November, said the turf surface would help sportspersons hone their skills.

    “Besides education, priority is also being given to sports under the Alliance regime,” he observed.

    Hockey Federation State president Chanukya Raju said 24 grounds in Odisha and 14 in Punjab have the turf surface, while only three grounds in Andhra Pradesh have the facility. Efforts were on to provide turf surface to more sports complexes in the State.

    The hockey championship will be held from 28 November to 10 December in Chennai and Madurai of Tamil Nadu.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

