Vizag fishermen’s families desperate after 1 month with no answers

​On October 22, 2025, the Bangladesh authorities captured 9 fishermen hailing from Vizianagaram who were residents of Visakhapatnam. They had sailed on October 13 on a mechanised fishing boat from Visakhapatnam and were taken into custody as they had strayed into international waters. Since the arrest of the Vizag fishermen, there has been no communication from the Bangladesh authorities, despite India’s constant efforts.​

The wives of the 9 fishermen caught have expressed immense anxiety and distress, and have said that their pleas for help have fallen on deaf ears. The families moved here after their marriages for a new beginning and better opportunities, along with good facilities. Some of the fishermen have worked in the fishing harbour for almost a decade.

The nine captured fishermen include three brothers: Ramesh, Marupilli Chinna Appanna, and Chinna Appanna, their cousin Surada Appalakonda, along with Marupilli Praveen, Mylapilli Appanna, S. Ramu, V. Seethaiah, and N. Ramana.

The Families Anguish​:

Anita, 21, wife of Surada Appalakonda, 28, who is 7 months pregnant, said that they had moved to Visakhapatnam post her pregnancy for access to better healthcare and maternity facilities. She expressed her distress, saying that it’s a crucial phase for her and that her husband is the sole breadwinner of the family. She mentioned that any woman in her place would need her husband by her side during this phase and urged the government to facilitate communication between her and her husband. Anita has also expressed serious concerns regarding her health, stating that the arrest has impacted her health, and her blood pressure and sugar levels are fluctuating, which she says could affect her unborn child.

​

Another fisherman, Danayya, alleged that there were visits from local representatives and authorities in the initial days, but now they haven’t heard back from them either. They have not received any updates about the fishermen or heard about any updates on the procedure to bring them back.

Officials Speak:

PC Apparao, President of Andhra Pradesh Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association, stated that a lawyer has been hired in Bangladesh. The hearing was supposed to happen on November 17, but due to the uproar in Bangladesh surrounding Sheikh Hasina’s recent sentencing to death, things have been tense there. He also said that a picture of the fishermen has been requested to be shown to the family members, but they have not heard back due to the current circumstances surrounding Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence.

​

Vaddali Satyanarayaa, owner of the boat captured by the Bangladeshi authorities, said that it’s hard to navigate and read the maritime boundaries on the systems installed in the fishing vessels. Fishermen unknowingly stray into international waters due to the extremely strong sea currents that can push the sailors into international waters. Fishermen venture deep into the sea in hopes of catching expensive fish, such as the Hilsa fish, which can be found between November and January around the Maritime border.

​

Lakshmana Rao, Joint Director of the Fisheries Department, Visakhapatnam, has assured that the case is being actively pursued, with India and Bangladesh in talks.

