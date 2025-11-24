Vizag to host India vs South Africa ODI on Dec 6th, tickets on sale from Nov 28th

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is preparing to host the India VS South Africa one-day international or ODI match at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Vizag. Team India will face South Africa in three ODIs. The first two ODIs will be held in Ranchi on November 30 and in Raipur on December 3.

As per the ACA officials, approximately 22,000 tickets will go on sale starting November 28. Fans can purchase tickets only through the ‘District’ App by Zomato. The association encourages fans to book their seats as soon as possible. The tickets are priced from Rs 1,200 to Rs 4,000 for regular seating, and from Rs 5,000 to Rs 18,000 for the hospitality and semi-hospitality packages.

Seating at the venue will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and the fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early.

As per the ACA, both teams will arrive in the city on December 4. The official practice session will be held on December 5.

The ACA president and secretary have assured that the association is committed to giving the best experience on and off the field experiences through upgraded facilities and fan-first services. They invite the cricket enthusiasts to join this celebration and be a part of the unforgettable contest.

Also read: India win: pat for Vizag cricketer

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.