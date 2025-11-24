Raiwada reservoir accident: Two missing as boat capsizes

Two persons were missing, while the body of another was found, after their boat capsized in the Raiwada reservoir in Anakapalle district on 23 November.

According to the police, a forest protection watcher at Jeenabadu, Appalaraju, got information that timber was being smuggled in a boat. He, along with three youths of the village – Jeevankumar, Ramesh, and Prasad – ventured into the reservoir and caught the accused and handed them over to the forest personnel.

However, their boat capsized while returning to their village. Of the four, one youth, Prasad, was saved, while three others drowned.

Later, the body of Jeevankumar was traced.

Swimmers were pressed into service on 24 November to trace the remaining two.

