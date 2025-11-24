Vizag cricketer Karuna shines as India wins the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup

Cricketer Pangi Karuna Kumari of Vizag, who played a key role in the win of the Indian team in the first Blind Women’s T20 World Cup, has received accolades from many in the State.

The Indian team defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the final at Colombo’s P Saravanamuttu Stadium on 23 November (Sunday).

A class 10 student of Visakhapatnam Government Girls’ Residential School for the Blind, Karuna Kumari, excelled in the match by making 42 valuable runs.

Minister for the Welfare of the Disabled and the Elderly Dola Sri Bala Veeranja Neyaswamy, while hailing the victory of the Indian team, specially congratulated Karuna Kumari for her outstanding performance.

“Congratulations to the Indian team for its amazing victory over Nepal in the final. The team members achieved victory with their collective effort, unwavering dedication and perseverance. Special congratulations to Karuna Kumari,” said the Minister.

The Minister also lauded the school staff who supported Karuna Kumari. The State government provided special training in cricket to Karuna Kumari and encouraged her in every way. The talent shown by Karuna Kumari in this match was a pride for the State.

“This shows how the government is recognising and tapping the talent of the students ” pointed out the Minister.

