Andhra University Gears Up for International Yoga Day 2026

The yoga wing of Andhra University has planned several programmes in connection with International Yoga Day 2026.

A poster on the events was released by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar on Tuesday. Registrar K. Rambabu, Arts College Principal Jaladi Ravi, several deans, professors and others participated in the programme.

The events to be organised include meet on yoga awareness for the aged and AU employees, yoga competitions, and free medical camp, according Ramesh Babu, Head of the Yoga Department, AU.

In other news, the District Collector, M Abhishikth Kishore, consoled the family members of the victims of the Vizag Steel Plat at KGH mortuary and said that the government will extend all support to the family. Read more about it here: VSP incident: Collector promises all support to victims’ kin

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu