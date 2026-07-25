Giri Pradakshina 2026: Full Traffic Diversion Guide for Vizag

Giri Pradakshina, the annual event in Vizag, will commence at 6 a.m. on July 28 at Tholi Pavancha and proceed via Adavivaram, Hanumanthuwaka, Jodugullapalem, Appughar, Venkojipalem, H.B. Colony, Seethammadhara, Balayya Sastry Layout, behind Port Stadium, Narasimha Nagar, DLB Quarters, CISF Barracks, NGO Colony, Murali Nagar, Madhavadhara, Marriott Hotel, NSTL Gate, Lakshmi Nagar, Kumari Kalyana Mandapam, Prahladapuram, Old Gosala and Simhachalam Bus Stand before returning to Tholi Pavancha, covering a distance of 32 km.

Giri Pradakshina Traffic diversions

Vehicles like RTC buses, heavy vehicles and vans proceeding from Visakhapatnam city to other districts

from the southern side of the Giri Pradakshina route (RTC Complex/Maddilapalem) will be diverted via

Convent Junction – Port Road – Sheelanagar – Kurmannapalem – Duvvada Railway Station – Asakapalle– Sabbavaram Highway – Pendurthi – Anandapuram National Highway.

Cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers, proceeding towards Madhurawada, Anandapuram, Kothavalasa, Araku and Paderu from the southern side of the Giri Pradakshina route (RTC Complex/Maddilapalem) will be diverted via: RTC Complex/Maddilapalem – NAD – Sheelanagar – Gavara Jaggayyapalem – Narava Junction – Amruthapuram – Pendurthi – Anandapuram.RTC buses, heavy vehicles and vans that enter the city from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam towards Anakapalli via Visakhapatnam will be diverted via Anandapuram – Anakapalli Highway – Sabbavaram – Asakapalli – Duvvada Railway Station Road – Kurmannapalem – Gajuwaka – Sheelanagar – Port Road – Convent Junction – RTC Complex.

Private vehicles, including cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers, coming from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, and RTC buses entering the city other than those carrying Giri Pradakshina devotees, will be diverted from Law College, Yendada and Visakha Valley Junction towards Beach Road and back to the Bheemili side, depending on prevailing traffic conditions.

Cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers, coming from Kothavalasa, Araku and Paderu towards Visakhapatnam City (except vehicles of Giri Pradakshina devotees) will be diverted via Sarapalli Flyover – Anakapalle Highway – Amruthapuram – Narava – Gavara Jaggayyapalem – Sheelanagar – Port Road / NAD.

RTC, District and City buses (except Giri Pradakshina Special RTC buses), heavy vehicles and vans coming from the Kothavalasa side will be diverted from Sarapalli Flyover via: Anakapalle Highway – Sabbavaram – Asakapalli – Duvvada Railway Station Road – Kurmannapalem – Gajuwaka – Sheelanagar – Port Road – Convent Junction – RTC Complex.

All vehicles proceeding from Anakapalle towards Vizianagaram and Srikakulam will be diverted via Lankelapalem, Sabbavaram, Pendurthi and Anandapuram National Highway. They will not be permitted to enter Visakhapatnam City. However, RTC buses entering the city will be allowed to proceed to RTC Complex via Sheelanagar and Port Road only.

Special buses

Giri Pradakshina special RTC buses, coming from Kothavalasa, Araku and Paderu, will be permitted up to Old Gosala via Pendurthi – Vepagunta – Old Gosala.

Giri Pradakshina special RTC buses coming from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam will travel via Anandapuram, Shonthyam/Satharuvu and Adavivaram, drop devotees there, and thereafter return.

Giri Pradakshina special RTC buses operating from RTC Complex, Railway Station, Dondaparthi and Akkayyapalem will run via NAD Junction, Gopalapatnam Petrol Bunk, Vepagunta and Old Gosala.

Giri Pradakshina special buses coming from the Kothavalasa side will run via: Pendurthi – Vepagunta – Old Gosala.

Giri Pradakshina special buses coming from the Gajuwaka side will go via Sheelanagar, NAD, Vepagunta and Old Gosala.

Private vehicles

Private vehicles of devotees coming from Anakapalle, Gajuwaka, RTC Complex, Railway Station, Akkayyapalem, Seethammadhara and MVP Colony will be permitted only up to Naidu Thota Parking via NAD, Gopalapatnam Petrol Bunk and Naidu Thota Parking. From there, devotees will walk approximately 4 km or travel by Special RTC buses to reach Old Gosala. Private vehicles of devotees coming from the Kothavalasa side will be permitted up to Krishnarayapuram Parking. From there, devotees will walk approximately 4 km or travel by special RTC buses to reach Old Gosala.

Vehicles of devotees coming from Pinagadi Junction will be permitted up to Dumping Yard Parking. From there, devotees have to walk approximately 4 km or travel by Special RTC buses to reach Old Gosala.

Private vehicles of devotees coming from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam will be permitted up to Adavivaram Parking via Anandapuram and Shonthyam/Satharuvu. From there, devotees have to proceed on foot to Tholi Pavancha.

Vehicles of devotees coming from Madhurawada, PM Palem, Visalakshi Nagar and Sagar Nagar will be permitted only up to Skill Development Parking via Adarsh Nagar, Thotagaruvu, Balaji Nagar and Arilova up to 12 noon on July 28.

From there, devotees will either walk or travel by Special RTC buses to reach Tholi Pavancha. During peak traffic, vehicles will be stopped at Law College Road and diverted towards Beach Road. Devotees arriving after 12 noon will be diverted to Adavivaram Parking via Anandapuram and Shonthyam/Satharuvu. Devotees coming on foot from the Appughar side will be diverted via Karachi Bakery – Girijan Bhavan – MVP Double Road – Venkojipalem Hanuman Statue – H.B. Colony, depending on the volume of traffic and the gathering of devotees.

Prohibited routes

No vehicular traffic will be permitted in either direction between Hanumanthuwaka and Adavivaram from 6 a.m. on July 28 to 2 p.m. on July 29. From 12 noon on July 28, movement of vehicles in both directions between Visakha Valley Junction and Maddilapalem Junction will be prohibited. From 12 noon on July 28, movement of vehicles in both directions between Visakha Valley Beach Road Junction and Kurupam Towers will be prohibited.

From 6 a.m.on July 28 to 6 p.m. on July 29, no vehicles other than Giri Pradakshina Special RTC buses will be permitted from Vepagunta Junction to Old Gosala.

For the smooth movement of devotees and emergency vehicles, the traffic restrictions for the Giri Pradakshina will be in force from 6 a.m. on July 28 to 6 p.m. on July 29. Except in emergencies, the public is requested not to travel in private vehicles through the traffic-restricted areas. Devotees and the public from Visakhapatnam and the surrounding villages and districts are requested to take note of these restrictions and make suitable alternative travel arrangements.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu