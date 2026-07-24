Best Action Korean Drama That Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist!

Korean dramas are on a roll this year, with many impressive releases gracing our screens across genres like an action-comedy Netflix Original, The WonderFOOLS, royal romcoms like My Royal Nemesis and Perfect Crown, and heartwarming slice-of-life dramas like We Are All Trying Here. Recently, one Korean drama is leading global rankings: Manager Kim Reactivated. Starring So Ji-sub, Choi Dae-hoon, and Yoon Kyung-ho, this action Korean drama is based on a webtoon and is making international headlines for its high viewership. If you are craving some good Korean drama with great action sequences and intriguing plotlines, watch these top-rated ones now!

Best Action Korean Dramas That Deserve a Spot on Your Watchlist!

Mercy for None (Netflix)

Nam Ki-jun is living a secluded life after cutting ties with his brother and his gangster past. But when Ki-jun learns his younger brother was killed under suspicious circumstances, he goes back to avenge the death of his younger brother.

Paired with intense action sequences and nail-biting cliffhangers, this is one of the best action Korean dramas you should not miss!

Buried Hearts (JioHotstar)

Buried Hearts is a revenge drama centered on the intertwined fates of two men and a massive political slush fund that changes their lives for the worse.

Seo Dong Ju, a loyal executive at Daesan Group, hides his true ambition to take over the company entirely. Meanwhile, Yeom Jang Seon, a former intelligence chief turned law professor, secretly rules the political world and controls people through wealth and power.

Moving (JioHotstar)

As mentioned in several of our previous K-drama roundups, this is an underrated action series you shouldn’t sleep on. This action fantasy series follows three teenagers with supernatural abilities and their parents, who will do anything to protect their families.

Spanning across 7 episodes, this drama packs a serious story with breathtaking action choreography; you’ll never guess what happens after each episode!

Weak Hero Class (Netflix, Viki)

A studious young man refuses to back down from the bullies in his class. He uses his intelligence, tools, and psychology to fight against violence.

This Korean drama has 2 seasons, which will keep you occupied for a long time, so start watching now!

Trigger (Netflix, Viki)

What happens when illegal firearms are found everywhere in a nation where they are banned? That is the premise of this action thriller series, and a police officer teams up with an unconventional person- an arms dealer- to get the situation under control.

With this list of top-rated Korean dramas, you’ll be spoiled for choice! Let us know in the comments below which of these action Korean dramas will be flickering on your screens this weekend!

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