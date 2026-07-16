Best comedy movies to stream on Netflix this weekend!

No matter what kind of day you’re having, the time, or your current mood, there is nothing a good comedy movie can’t solve! While there are many other subgenres of comedy movies, such as action-comedy, horror-comedy, romcoms, and classic slapstick, there are many movies to explore. If your watchlist for the week is kind of empty, we’ve got you! Here are the best comedy movies on Netflix that are the best additions to your watchlist this weekend!

Best comedy movies to stream on Netflix!

Little Brother

Rudd Landy has it all- a thriving real estate career, a gorgeous wife, and two good kids. His life gets upheaved when his eccentric little brother unexpectedly reappears. This comedy film stars John Cena, Eric André, Michelle Monaghan, and Christopher Meloni.

Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore is a failed ice hockey player with a unique talent for golf. He is determined to play and win a PGA tournament so he can save his granny’s house with the prize money. This comedy movie also has a sequel, making it a must-watch!

We Have a Ghost

Based on a short story ‘Ernest’ by Geoff Manaugh, this supernatural horror comedy movie revolves around Kevin and his family, who discover that their house is haunted by a ghost called Ernest. While trying to find out more about the identity of the ghost, the family becomes a target of a shady government agency.

The Big Lebowski

Two goons mistake the Dude Lebowski for a millionaire Lebowski and desiccate his rug before leaving. The Dude tries to reclaim the rug from the wealthy Lebowski; he gets caught up in a complicated kidnapping case. This movie is a cult-favourite for its comedic dream sequences, eccentric characters, and great soundtrack.

Zombieland

Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock are four strangers who team together to survive a rapid zombie apocalypse. This comedy movie reimagines the horrific situation of being surrounded by zombies, and has two more sequels to geek on!

These comedy movies are sure to lift your mood, no matter what! The movies in this list ensure that there is something for every kind of streamer. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfy on the couch, and start streaming these hilarious movies now! Let us know in the comments below which of these is your favourite!

Read also: These Korean Dramas on Amazon Prime Will Ruin Every Other Show For You!

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