The amalgamation of comedy and thriller has to be of the best things the film industry has done. It is perfect for those looking for high-octane action movies, accompanied by a sense of humour. In recent times, movies tend to incorporate humour in the most bizarre scenarios, which were surprisingly taken well by the audience. With that being said, here is a round-up of the best comedy thriller movies on Netflix that will keep you thoroughly entertained.

Here are the 6 best comedy thriller movies on Netflix.

Monica, O My Darling

A young man gets roped into a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn. He along with some unlikely allies tries to make it big with their diabolical plan. Directed by Vasan Bala, this Hindi comedy movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, and others in plot-defining roles.

Darlings

Follows the fall of Hamza and Badru’s love marriage when he turns into an abusive and alcoholic husband. When his behaviour led to a tragedy, Badru decided to take the matter into her hands and seek revenge. The dark comedy thriller stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in titular roles. Jasmeet K Reen directed the Hindi film.

Red Notice

An Interpol agent attempts to track down the world’s most wanted art thief, with the help of a rival thief. The movie stars famed actors Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds in prominent roles. Rawson Marshall Thurber directed the English comedy thriller.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Miles Bron, a Tech Millionaire, invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When one of them dies, he calls on famed detective Benoit Blanc to solve this mystery. Directed by Rian Johnson, the English film stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and other notable actors.

Now You See Me 2

The Four Horsemen, a group of illusionists, were forcibly hired by a tech genius to pull off their most accomplished heist yet. Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Lizzy Caplan, and others star in the English film. The comedy thriller was directed by Jon M. Chu.

Murder Mystery

A New York cop and his wife go on a European vacation to rekindle the spark in their marriage. They accidentally get framed for the death of an elderly billionaire. The Kyle Newacheck directorial stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in lead roles.

