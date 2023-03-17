If the summer is just too hot for you to handle, and if you just want to chill at home this weekend, here is OTT to your rescue. With a plethora of movies released every week in every language, it’s easy to get spoilt for choice. So this is where we come in and give you a curated list of movies and web series releasing on OTT today. Don’t waste your energy on googling, just scroll down.

Here are the movies and web series releasing on OTT today.

Writer Padmabhushan

A charming story about Padmabhushan, an aspiring writer from Vijaywada. As he tries to establish his career, he deals with his family, love interest, and several other people. Featuring Ashish Vidyarthi, Tina Shilparaj, Suhas, and other notable actors, this comedy-drama is directed by Shanmukha Prashanth.

OTT platform: Zee5

Vaathi

Balamurugan is a young teacher, who fights against the privatization of education, in a vintage India. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, this coming-of-age period drama stars Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Tanikella Bharani, and other notable actors, in leading roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Gandhada Gudi

Two friends visit an island, undisturbed by human interference. From underwater exploration, and hiking through dense forests to exotic flora, fauna, and unseen bird species, the friends experience the true bliss of nature. Featuring the late Puneeth Rajkumar, and Amardeep Chahal, the movie was directed by Amoghavarsha, who also plays one of the leads.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Caught Out: Crime, Corruption, Cricket

India’s biggest match-fixing scandal, from the 1990s and the 2000s, is documented in the series. During this time every youth dreamed of becoming a cricket star, however, this gave rise to a dark conspiracy. It follows how journalists investigated the scam and the stardom, that was caught in the act.

OTT platform: Netflix

Sathi Gaani Rendu Ekaraalu

Sathi tries to make the most of a bad situation when he finds a dead man, in a car. He takes the dead man’s money, however, this leads him to be the suspected murderer. Directed by Abhinav Reddy Danda, this crime thriller stars Vennela Kishore and Bithiri Sathi, in significant roles.

OTT platform: Aha

The Magician’s Elephant

Peter is an orphaned young boy, who reaches out to a fortune teller, to find out if his sister is alive. She advises seeking out a magician with an elephant, to help him solve his problems. He must then finish three difficult tasks. Directed by Wendy Rogers, this animated adventure film stars Noah Jupe, Pixie Davies, Benedict Wong, and others as voice actors.

OTT platform: Netflix

Locked Chapter 2

Resuming the journey of turmoil in the life of Dr Anand Chakravarthy, who gets locked in his own home. Mystery, thriller, betrayal, and confusion are to be witnessed in the new season. Satyadev Kancharana stars in the plot-centric role. Samyuktha Hornadu, Sri Lakshmi, and Keshav Deepak appear in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Am I Next

The family of 14-year-old Honey gripples in horror when they find out she was raped and is now pregnant. A long court battle ensues to seek Honey’s right to terminate the pregnancy. Directed by Rahat Kazmi, this crime drama features Anushka Sen, Neelu Dogra, Swaroopa Ghosh, and others in significant roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Agent Elvis

Upon joining a secret government spy agenda, Elvis trades his jumpsuit for a jet pack. He strives to battle evil troops to ensure the country’s safety. Created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, this series is inspired by the late singer Elvis Presley. Eminent actors Matthew McConaughey, Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, and others star as voice actors.

OTT platform: Netflix

Maestro in Blue

Following a musician as he reaches a picturesque island to perform at a festival. He finds an unexpected romantic interest and deals with unforeseen problems. The ensemble cast includes Christoforos Papakaliatis, Haris Alexiou, Maria Kavoyianni and others playing significant roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Pop Kaun

Sahil is the arrogant son of a well-known politician. He name-drops his dad to impress others and to get away with things. However, one unfortunate day he finds out he is adopted. Kunal Kemmu, Johny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, and others feature eminent roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Seven

When a group of five friends take holiday to a hill station, they soon come across an accident, two dead bodies and a lot of cash. What presumes next makes a thrilling watch. The main cast of this Bengali series includes Gaurav Chakrabarty, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Ridhima Ghosh, and others.

OTT platform: Zee5

DOM S2

Victor is a police officer, who has committed his life to fighting narcotics. However, his son Pedro is a drug addict, who grows up to lead Rio de Janeiro’s most wanted crime group. Created by Breno Silveira, this Portuguese series stars Gabriel Leone, Flávio Tolezani, Raquel Villar, and others in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTT you are watching first.