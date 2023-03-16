It’s that time of the year again when we celebrate the best in film at the Oscars. The 2023 Academy Awards have come and gone, leaving us with a plethora of incredible films to add to our must-watch lists. If you want to watch the movies that took home the Oscar gold in 2023, you’re lucky because most of the winning ones are already available to stream on your favourite OTT channels.

Whether you’re a fan of blockbuster hits like RRR or indie films like Women Talking, grab some popcorn and get ready to binge-watch 2023 Oscar-winning movies on OTT platforms.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

is a breathtaking film that blends action, sci-fi, and heartfelt emotion. The performances from the cast are outstanding, with standout roles from the lead actress and the supporting actors. This masterpiece deserves the “Best Picture” award at the 95th Academy Awards.

OTT platform: Showtime

The Whale

Branden Frazier’s outstanding portrayal in “The Whale” deserves the Best Actor award at the 95th Academy Awards. This must-see film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, tells the story of a reclusive English teacher in Idaho who is trying to reconnect with his daughter before it’s too late. Frazier’s exceptional performance will leave you in awe.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Women Talking

The film depicts a real-life atrocity in a Mennonite community in Bolivia between 2005 and 2009. During this time, eight men routinely drugged and raped hundreds of women, leaving them with painful injuries and trauma. The movie sheds light on this disturbing and heartbreaking story.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

This musical fantasy film is a must-see for those seeking a fresh take on classic material. With a heartfelt exploration of grief and the meaning of humanity, it is a visual delight that will leave you enchanted.

OTT platform: Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front is a masterpiece that offers a poignant portrayal of the harsh realities of war. This film was a captivating and emotional experience that will leave the viewer in awe.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Experience the heartwarming journey of friendship and self-discovery with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. A must-watch animated short for anyone seeking inspiration and emotional connection.

OTT platform: Apple+

RRR

If you’re a fan of epic action dramas with breathtaking visuals and an incredible ensemble cast, then RRR is a must-watch movie. The film’s music and background score is an absolute treat for the ears and will leave you in awe!

OTT platform: Netflix, Zee5

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling action movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With stunning sound effects and impressive aerial footage, it’s a must-watch for fans of the original and action movie enthusiasts.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Navalny

Watch the movie recognised with the best editing. It sheds light on a significant political event with global repercussions and highlights the courage of individuals who risked their lives to uncover the truth.

OTT platform: YouTube

