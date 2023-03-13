SS Rajamouli, arguably one of the most famed filmmakers in the modern era, achieved the most prestigious laurel for Indian cinema. His magnum opus Ranam Roudram Rudhiram, globally known as RRR, reached a height no Indian film has ever been to by winning the coveted Oscar, aka Academy Award. The energetic dance number from RRR, Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani and penned by lyricist Chandrabose, won the Oscar award in the Best Original Song category at the lavish annual awards ceremony held in Los Angeles this morning.

Sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, the Oscar-winning song also bagged the Golden Globe earlier this year under the same category. RRR is also a proud recipient of several other international accolades, including the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, and many others. Singers Bhairava and Rahul put up an ecstatic performance of Naatu Naatu at the 95th Oscars, to which a group of dancers performed energetically in outfits similar to the film version. Giving his acceptance speech, music director MM Keeravani shared that taking RRR to the top has been his and his cousin SS Rajamouli’s dream.

Here is how Twitter reacted to RRR winning the Oscar award for Naatu Naatu under the Best Original Song category.

Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars https://t.co/cANG5wHROt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

The #Telugu flag is flying higher!

I’m filled with pride on a Telugu song, that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage, being given its due recognition internationally today. @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and @mmkeeravaani have truly redefined excellence! 1/2 https://t.co/jp75mpiZHv — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 13, 2023

‘Naatu Naatu’ has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars. This is probably the finest moment for Indian Cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/BAKVLsPVxf — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 13, 2023

And there you go… NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu all the way. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/ldE5N8g7gQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 13, 2023

Wowwwww this is so good to see NAATU NAATU being performed so beautifully at the Oscars and it receives a standing ovation and rightly so ..hopefully it gets the Oscar too ♥️♥️♥️ Proud to be an INDIAN GOOD LUCK TEAM RRR#Oscars2023 https://t.co/nyGCiCWqp8 — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 13, 2023

#Oscar2023 #RRRatOSCARS

GRRReat …. OscaRRR

Congratulations to the entire team of @ssrajamouli 🙏 and @mmkeeravaani 🙏 team for getting Oscar for RRR naatu naatu song. 💐🙏💐❤️ pic.twitter.com/bSfqrwiJuC — Upendra (@nimmaupendra) March 13, 2023

PREMRAKSHITH U DID IT , we all are proud of u ❤️❤️❤️ CHOREOGRAPHING NAATU NAATU — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) March 13, 2023

The standing ovation given by the audience after the electrifying performance of ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscars shows the prowess of Indian cinema and pop culture on world stage. Especially happy also because it’s a Telugu song which reaches out to everyone in the world. @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JjFJ7mznhR — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 13, 2023

Incredible & unparalleled! Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers & ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from movie ‘RRR’ for bringing immense pride to the Indian film industry by winning prestigious #Oscars This indeed marks the ‘Amrit Kaal’ in the Indian art sphere. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 13, 2023

Sir @mmkeeravaani YOU oscaRRRed IT! 😘😘😘😍😍😍 CONGRATS to the KILLER TEAM of RRR 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 13, 2023

