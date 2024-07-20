Making the Telugu cinema proud, actor Ram Charan, who got global recognition with his sterling performance in RRR movie, is all set to receive a rare and exciting honour. Ram Charan, son of actor Chiranjeevi, will represent the Indian film industry at the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) where he will be honoured with the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture. He will be the first Indian actor to receive the great honour. The 10-day festival will be held from 25 August.

The festival will also host a retrospective of his films marking the actor’s journey in the film industry.

The actor recently shared the best actor honour of the Filmfare South (Telugu) Awards with Junior NTR for his roaring show in the blockbuster RRR.

Expressing gratitude, Ram Charan says: “I feel proud to be a part of the Indian Film Festival at Melbourne. The success of RRR and the response it received worldwide is overwhelming and I am thrilled to share it with the audience at Melbourne”.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.