Released for Pongal after a promotional drive on a big scale, Sankrantiki Vasthunnam got a positive talk netting decent collections at the box-office.

Teamed up with director Anil Ravipudi again after comedy hits Fun 2 and Fun 3, hero Venkatesh, fondly called by his fans as Victory Venkatesh, scored a success with Sankrantiki Vasthunnam which opened to impressive collections.

With the solid support of family audience, the comedy-action drama grossed over Rs 44 crore on the day one, the highest in the career of the hero.

The film, which is made with a budget of about Rs 50 crore, is going strong if the sale of tickets on BookMyShow is any indication.

In the Pongal race along with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaj, the film impresses the audiences and draws crowds to theatres. With an occupancy rate of over 86 per cent on the opening day, footfall in good numbers is likely to continue as weekend follows the festive period.

The success gives the much-needed boost to Venkatesh as his film Saindhav, which was released for the last Pongal, turned out to be the biggest disaster bringing tears to distributors.

Perfect festive film: Mahesh

Actor Mahesh Babu is all praise for the film. The hero said in a tweet, “Enjoyed a lot watching the movie. Performance of Venki Mama is just terrific. Proud of my director Anil Ravipudi for giving consecutive blockbusters. Heroines Aishu and Meenakshi are superb in their characters.”

Describing it as a perfect festival film, Mahesh Babu congratulated the entire crew of the movie.

