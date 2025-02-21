It’s a fresh month, and with it comes a lineup of brand-new OTT releases that are keeping our watchlists full and our end-of-the-week plans sorted. From gripping true-crime dramas to heartwarming father-son tales, February has already given us some solid contenders for binge-worthy content. If you’re looking for what to watch next, here are seven of the best new releases to catch up on this week!

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

In an era where wellness influencers are treated like experts, this series serves as a much-needed reality check. Apple Cider Vinegar follows the unbelievable true story of an influencer who faked cancer to scam her followers. As two women navigate the world of alternative medicine, their lives unravel in ways they never imagined.

Think of it as a gripping mix of true crime and internet culture commentary—exactly the kind of drama that has been ruling social media feeds lately.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Mrs.

Marriage, dance, and the struggle for identity—Mrs. is a thought-provoking adaptation of The Great Indian Kitchen.

Sanya Malhotra delivers a stellar performance as Richa, a woman who tries to balance societal expectations with her own dreams. Her transformation from a hopeful newlywed to someone trapped in domesticity is powerfully portrayed, making this a film that will resonate with many.

OTT Platform: Zee5

3. The Mehta Boys

What happens when a father and son who can’t stand each other are forced to spend 48 hours together? The Mehta Boys takes a deep dive into the delicate yet complicated relationship between Shiv Mehta, a widower on the brink of moving abroad, and his distant son, Amay.

Boman Irani’s directorial debut blends empathy and humour into this family drama, making it a must-watch for those who love stories about reconciliation and rediscovery.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Prison Cell 211

Based on true events, Prison Cell 211 transports viewers into the heart of a prison riot in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. A human rights lawyer finds himself trapped inside the prison and must pose as an inmate to survive.

With a high-stakes narrative and intense action sequences, this mini-series delivers an unfiltered look at the brutal reality of cartel-run prisons. If you’re into gripping crime dramas, this is a must-watch among the new OTT releases this week.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Melo Movie

Romance, cinema, and second chances—Melo Movie is a heartfelt K-drama starring Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young. It follows a film-obsessed man who falls for an aspiring director, only for their love story to fizzle out too soon.

When fate brings them back together, they must figure out if love can truly get a second take. With themes of love, loss, and grief, this 10-episode show is a perfect pick for drama lovers.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. The White Lotus Season 3

Luxury vacations, social satire, and dark secrets—The White Lotus is back with its highly anticipated third season, this time set in Thailand.

With a fresh set of wealthy yet deeply flawed guests, the series once again blends stunning visuals with razor-sharp commentary. And of course, it all kicks off with a mysterious crime.

If you’ve been waiting for another dose of White Lotus chaos, this is your sign to dive in.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

7. Daaku Maharaj

For those craving action-packed drama, Daaku Maharaj delivers just that. A daring robber fights for survival while battling powerful adversaries in his quest to rule his own kingdom.

With themes of justice, family, and resilience, this thriller is more than just a spectacle—it’s a gripping ride from start to finish.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Whether you’re into hard-hitting crime series or heartwarming family dramas, this list of new OTT releases has something for everyone to watch this week. So, grab your popcorn, find your comfiest couch spot, and get streaming!

