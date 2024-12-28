The recently released Squid Game Season 2 is creating a buzz all over the internet for its mind-boggling twists and turns. However, if you are someone who enjoys thrillers but needs a somewhat lighter watch, then here are some not-so-intense yet gripping OTT releases that made their debut this week!

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Dive into this Bollywood spine-chilling horror comedy!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with a star-studded cast that includes Karthik Aryan, Tripti Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan is finally hitting the OTT platforms after making it big at the box office.

In this third instalment, Rooh Baba, a con artist, finds an unusual connection with one of the royal families of Kolkata. With everyone claiming to be Manjulika, can he discover the truth and solve the mystery?

OTT platform: Netflix

2. Singham Again

Bajirao Singham is a cop who goes on a cross-border mission to rescue his kidnapped wife, Avni Singham. This film is inspired by the story of Ramayana and draws parallels between Rama and Bajirao’s characters.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Tekka

Iqlakh Alam, a janitor who loses his job, kidnaps a girl and keeps her as a hostage to reclaim his position. The situation gets complicated when the kidnapped girl’s mother takes the janitor’s son as a hostage.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Tekka is an action-packed Bengali movie that will keep you on the edge!

OTT platform: Hoichoi

4. I Am Kathalan

Despite facing difficulties in academics, Vishnu, an engineering student’s life takes a drastic turn when he hones his skills to become a proficient hacker.

With thrilling twists and an inspiring arc, the film highlights the power of perseverance and untapped potential, offering an engaging and relatable tale.

OTT Pltaform: Manorama Max

5. Khoj: Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar

Featuring Sharib Hashmi and Anupriya Goenka, Khoj: Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar is a psychological suspense thriller that follows a man questioning his sanity during the quest for his missing wife.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

6. Sorgavaasal

Parthu who is wrongfully convicted during the 1999 riots, struggles to survive inside Madras Central Prison, which is dominated by corruption and violence.

Marking the debut of Sidharth Vishwanath, Sorgavaasal is a 2024 Tamil-language prison drama.

Sorgavaasal OTT platform: Netflix

Which one of these new gripping OTT releases caught your eye? Let us know in the comments!

