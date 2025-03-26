The middle of the week is tough, isnt it? The high of last weekend is wearing off, and the weekend yet to come is many coffees and last-minute deadlines away. Between the demands of everyday life, why not let your brief moments of respite be as relaxing as can be? And what better way to achieve max chill than by catching up on some much-needed entertainment? So, take a look at some new movie and TV show releases coming on OTT Platforms this week:

1. The Studio

Matt Remick, the new head of Continental Studios, is desperate for approval—both from celebrities and his corporate bosses. But in the cutthroat world of entertainment, balancing commercial success with creative ambitions is easier said than done. Starring Seth Rogen, The Studio is a sharp, stylish comedy packed with A-list cameos, including Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Olivia Wilde, Charlize Theron, and Zac Efron, all playing themselves.

Release date: 26 March

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

2. Mufasa: The Lion King

Before Mufasa became the noble ruler of the Pride Lands, he was an orphaned cub searching for his place in the world. In this visually stunning prequel to The Lion King, Mufasa’s journey intertwines with that of Taka, the lion who will one day become Scar. With breathtaking animation and a deep dive into the origins of one of Disney’s most iconic characters, this film is a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

Release date: 26 March

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

3. The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir

After six years, Dhanush’s international debut is back in the spotlight! Now available in Telugu, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir follows Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, a Mumbai-based street magician and trickster, who sets off to find his estranged father—only to be swept up in a whirlwind of unexpected adventures.

OTT Platform: Aha

4. Chelsea Handler: The Feeling

Chelsea Handler returns to Netflix with The Feeling, her latest comedy special packed with hilarious and outrageous tales. From holiday disasters to unexpected celebrity encounters (including Bill Cosby), the comedian brings her signature humor to life.

Release date: 25 March

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Million Dollar Secret

Netflix’s newest reality competition will have you hooked. In Million Dollar Secret, 12 strangers arrive at a lavish estate in Canada, but only one of them secretly holds a $1 million prize. Their challenge? Keep their secret safe while others try to uncover the truth. Hosted by Peter Serafinowicz, this series is packed with deception, strategy, and plenty of drama.

Release date: 26 March

OTT Platform: Netflix

With this lineup of new OTT releases this week, you can find comfort in a laugh-out-loud standup comedy, unwind with a reality TV show with a fascinating premise, or even relive your childhood days with a prequel of the beloved “Lion King.” Either way, fun I’d guaranteed.

