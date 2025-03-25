Monday blues already? Do you need some motivation to push through the week? Fret not, we are here with the perfect ‘movies for weekdays’ list for you. These movies are the right options for you to not simply breeze through the week but take it by the reins and change it! So, go through our suggestions, pick your watch and press play!

Julie and Julia:

“Julia Child wasn’t always Julia Child. She became Julia Child.”

When life feels monotonous, why not channel your energy into a passion project? This delightful film follows Julie Powell as she cooks her way through Julia Child’s recipes, proving that dedication and creativity can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Eat Pray Love:

“Ruin is a gift. Ruin is the road to transformation.”

If you’re feeling stuck in a rut, this soul-searching journey of self-discovery will inspire you to embrace change. Julia Roberts’ character embarks on a global adventure to find peace, passion, and purpose.

Dead Poets Society:

“Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary.”

Robin Williams as an inspiring English teacher encourages students to think differently and pursue their dreams. If you need a reminder to embrace your individuality and challenge the status quo, this one’s for you.

Pursuit of Happyness:

“Don’t ever let somebody tell you, you can’t do something. Not even me. All right? You got a dream, you gotta protect it. People can’t do something themselves, they wanna tell you you can’t do it. If you want something, go get it. Period.”

This heartwarming true story follows Chris Gardner’s relentless pursuit of a better life. Despite financial hardships and countless obstacles, his resilience and determination shine through. Perfect for reminding yourself that persistence pays off.

Good Will Hunting:

“You’ll have bad times, but it’ll always wake you up to the good stuff you weren’t paying attention to.”

A story of untapped potential and personal growth, this film will leave you questioning what’s holding you back. With powerful performances from Matt Damon and Robin Williams, it’s a masterclass in resilience and self-acceptance.

