Indore will soon have direct air connectivity with Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as IndiGo introduces a new flight on its Summer Schedule, starting March 31. This new route will significantly enhance travel convenience for passengers, particularly those in business and industry.

The flight, operated by an ATR aircraft, will connect Indore to Visakhapatnam via Raipur. However, passengers will not be required to change aircraft, as the stopover in Raipur will last only 20 minutes before continuing to its final destination.

Flight Schedule and Details

The flight, numbered 6E-7295, will follow the below schedule:

Departure from Indore: 6:35 AM

Arrival in Raipur: 8:30 AM (20-minute halt)

Departure from Raipur: 8:50 AM

Arrival in Visakhapatnam: 10:20 AM

For the return journey:

Departure from Visakhapatnam: 11:00 AM

Arrival in Raipur: 1:10 PM

Departure from Raipur: 1:30 PM

Arrival in Indore: 2:45 PM

The entire journey from Indore to Visakhapatnam will take approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes, offering a much faster alternative to the current travel options, which often require layovers in major cities like Mumbai or Delhi.

Enhanced Connectivity

IndiGo’s new service is expected to improve accessibility between Indore and the port city of Visakhapatnam, fostering greater business and tourism opportunities. Additionally, IndiGo will launch a direct flight from Indore to Jabalpur on March 30, further expanding its network.

With ticket bookings already open, this initiative marks another step in strengthening regional connectivity and making travel more efficient for passengers.

