The Journey from Vizag to Sri Vijaya Puram

Thanks to Air India, which operates a direct flight from Vizag to Sri Vijaya Puram on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, you can easily escape to this island getaway.

Why Visit Sri Vijaya Puram?

Sri Vijaya Puram, the gateway to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and historical intrigue. Beyond the pristine beaches and coral reefs, this capital city is steeped in stories of colonial struggles, making it an unforgettable destination for history buffs, adventure seekers, and nature lovers alike.

Here are some must-visit spots to explore:

1. Japanese Bunkers

Scattered across the island, the Japanese Bunkers are remnants of World War II. Built between 1942 and 1945 during Japan’s occupation of the islands, these bunkers were constructed for defense and surveillance. Locals recount stories of Japanese atrocities and the tragic loss of life, with around 300 bunkers built during their occupation.

While many have been ravaged by natural calamities, several preserved bunkers offer visitors a haunting glimpse into the past. Don’t miss them on your way to Ross Island or Corbyn’s Cove Beach.

2. Corbyn’s Cove Beach

One of the most popular beaches in the Andamans, Corbyn’s Cove is just 8 km from the heart of Sri Vijaya Puram.

Lined with swaying palm trees, it’s perfect for sunbathing, swimming, or indulging in water sports like jet skiing and boating. Non-swimmers can enjoy water activities with life jackets, ensuring a fun and safe experience for all.

3. Madhuban Ranges

Nature enthusiasts and adventure lovers should add Madhuban Ranges to their itinerary. Located within Mount Harriet National Park, this trekking destination is a paradise for photographers and nature lovers.

Trekking from Mount Harriet to Madhuban reveals a world of exotic flora and fauna, wild creatures, and breathtaking views of Sri Vijaya Puram.

4. Chatham Saw Mill

Established in 1883, Chatham Saw Mill is the oldest and largest sawmill in Asia. Located on Chatham Island and connected to the mainland by a 100-meter bridge, this historical sawmill was once vital to British timber needs.

Today, it stands as a symbol of pre-independence industrial heritage and offers visitors a glimpse into the rustic colonial past.

5. Cellular Jail

No trip to Sri Vijaya Puram is complete without visiting the iconic Cellular Jail, also known as Kala Pani. Built in 1906, this three-story prison served as a grim colonial detention center for Indian revolutionaries.

Now a national memorial, the jail stands as a solemn reminder of India’s freedom struggle. Witnessing its light and sound show is a moving experience, taking visitors through the hardships faced by freedom fighters.

Sri Vijaya Puram is a journey through history, nature, and adventure. With a direct flight from Vizag, you can now immerse yourself in the Andamans’ mesmerizing beauty and colonial tales at this place.

