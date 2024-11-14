The Land of Smiles -Thailand – with its golden temples, lively markets, dense rainforests and warm people, is a well-loved international tourist spot among many. Vizagites who dream of travelling to this destination – we have good news: Thailand is now visa-free for Indians. Even better, Visakhapatnam now has a direct flight to Bangkok, the capital. This means you can now hop on a plane and fly to this exciting country at your whim. To help you plan your trip better, here’s a travel guide from Visakhapatnam to Thailand!

Visa Process

As of November 2024, Thailand has indefinitely extended its visa-free entry policy for Indian nationals. Indian visitors can stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without needing a visa, with an option to extend their stay by an additional 30 days at a local immigration office.

Travellers just need a valid passport, which is checked and stamped at immigration control.

Getting There

Starting off this travel guide, know that Thai AirAsia offers direct flights from Visakhapatnam to Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Flights depart from Vizag at 11:55 pm and reach Bangkok at 4:20 am.

Alternatively, you can check out IndiGo, AirAsia, and Scoot Airlines, who can get you to Bangkok through connecting flights and longer layovers.

Places to visit in Thailand

1. Chiang Mai

With its lush mountain landscapes and an Old City filled with ancient temples like Wat Phra Singh and Wat Chedi Luang, Chiang Mai is a place for tourist exploration and relaxation.

Nearby, you can explore Phu Ping Palace, a seasonal retreat for Thailand’s royal family, and visit small craft villages where artisans specialize in silverwork, pottery, wood carving, and traditional umbrellas.

The famous Chiang Mai Night Bazaar is a must-visit for shopping and experiencing the lively culture, and a trip to the Elephant Nature Park will allow you to unwind with Thailand’s gentle giants.

2. Bangkok

Thailand’s bustling capital, Bangkok, is a city of contrasts, where ornate temples sit side-by-side with skyscrapers and modern venues.

Iconic sights include Wat Arun, Wat Pho, and the Grand Palace, as well as the Jim Thompson House. Bangkok’s Chatuchak Weekend Market is one of the world’s largest, and the city is known for its phenomenal street food, with over 300,000 stalls, some of which are even Michelin-starred!

3. Phuket

Thailand’s largest and most popular island, Phuket is famous for its palm-lined beaches, affordable amenities, and lively nightlife.

Explore Patong Beach, known for its eventful atmosphere, or discover the quieter charm of Phuket Old Town.

A trip to Phuket isn’t complete without a boat tour to nearby islands for snorkeling, diving, or simply soaking in the beautiful scenery.

4. Khao Sok National Park

For nature enthusiasts, Khao Sok National Park is an amazing destination.

With striking limestone cliffs, stunning waterfalls, and one of the world’s oldest rainforests, the park is home to hundreds of plant species and exotic animals, including tigers and elephants.

5. Ayutthaya

Once the capital of the Siamese Kingdom, Ayutthaya is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to awe-inspiring ruins of temples and monasteries.

The city’s iconic prang towers and colossal monasteries speak of a grand history, making it an essential stop for those fascinated by Thailand’s past.

6. Lampang

This quaint town in northern Thailand has retained much of its old-world charm, with horse-drawn carriages still used as transportation. Kad Kong Ta, an old commercial area by the Wang River, and Ratsadaphisek Bridge, a century-old landmark, are among Lampang’s historical highlights. Don’t miss the scenic Khun Than Tunnel, Thailand’s longest railway tunnel.

7. Pai, Mae Hong Son

Known for its breathtaking views, Pai offers rugged mountains, iconic landmarks like the Big Buddha, and unique attractions such as the Bamboo Bridge.

With nearby hot springs, waterfalls, and food stalls lining Pai Walking Street, this picturesque town is perfect for a laid-back visit.

Just outside town, Baan Santichon showcases a traditional Chinese village with charming clay houses and Yunnan-style cuisine.

Tips for an Enjoyable Thailand Trip

Book Activities in Advance: To secure spots for popular boat rides, scenic train journeys, or unique tours, make reservations ahead of time if you’re visiting during peak season (November to March) or during festivals.

To secure spots for popular boat rides, scenic train journeys, or unique tours, make reservations ahead of time if you’re visiting during peak season (November to March) or during festivals. Thai Etiquette: When greeting locals, use the respectful “wai” gesture (hands together in a slight bow). If invited into a Thai home, always remove your shoes and avoid pointing the soles of your feet at others.

When greeting locals, use the respectful “wai” gesture (hands together in a slight bow). If invited into a Thai home, always remove your shoes and avoid pointing the soles of your feet at others. Respect for the Monarchy: Thai culture places high regard on the royal family, so always be respectful in speech and actions to avoid offense, as it is a criminal act to insult the monarchy.

Thai culture places high regard on the royal family, so always be respectful in speech and actions to avoid offense, as it is a criminal act to insult the monarchy. Dietary Considerations: Vegetarians should be mindful that fish and oyster sauces are commonly used in Thai cuisine. Indian vegetarian restaurants or kin jay (Buddhist vegetarian) eateries may offer safer choices.

Vegetarians should be mindful that fish and oyster sauces are commonly used in Thai cuisine. Indian vegetarian restaurants or kin jay (Buddhist vegetarian) eateries may offer safer choices. Health Tips: Stay hydrated and be cautious about food hygiene to avoid stomach upsets. Avoid drinking tap water and consider only eating at popular, busy eateries. Mosquito repellents are essential in Thailand’s tropical climate, and seek medical care immediately if bitten by any animal.

Stay hydrated and be cautious about food hygiene to avoid stomach upsets. Avoid drinking tap water and consider only eating at popular, busy eateries. Mosquito repellents are essential in Thailand’s tropical climate, and seek medical care immediately if bitten by any animal. Transportation and Accommodation: Thailand’s transportation system offers convenient options, from tuk-tuks to sleeper trains for longer journeys. For budget travelers, guesthouses and hostels in places like Bangkok and Chiang Mai are readily available, with great deals often found on platforms like Hostelworld or Agoda.

Thailand has a range of unique experiences, from lush nature reserves and ancient cities to bustling markets and iconic beaches. For travelers from Vizag, it’s a whole new world waiting to be explored! So, without further ado, make use of this travel guide and plan your trip from Visakhapatnam to Thailand!

