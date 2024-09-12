Do you want to travel, but hate long flights? Do you crave a change of scenery, but can’t afford to take a long off work? Do you have wanderlust, but also suffer from a limited budget? The solution to your problems is as simple as hopping on one of these three direct International flights from Visakhapatnam which are just four hours or less. They bring fabulous and affordable international destinations within quick reach, presenting the perfect journey for your next holiday!

1. Kuala Lumpur

Air Asia runs a 3-hour 55 minutes-long direct flight from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur three times a week.

Why you should visit: Kuala Lumpur is the vibrant capital of Malaysia. One of the first reasons to go is to catch a glimpse of its iconic skyline, marked by the striking Petronas Twin Towers.

The city itself is a fusion of culture and modernity. It is home to the world’s second tallest building, ‘Merdeka Tower 118’, and has some of the world’s oldest rainforests.

Whether you wander through the busy street markets of Jalan Alor, spend a few peaceful hours at the Persanal Botanical Gardens, or dig into the city’s history at Batu Caves – you’ll find yourself charmed. And don’t miss the incredible shopping and street-food options at Central Market, Flea Market Petaling Street, and Chinatown.

Exploring the popular tourist attractions in Kuala Lumpur and the surrounding areas will take you no longer than four days. If you’re looking for a quick but peaceful getaway, this is it.

2. Singapore

Direct flights from Visakhapatnam to Singapore are available through Scooty Airlines on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The travel will be only four hours and ten minutes long.

Why you should visit: Singapore is known for being a futuristic city, with tantalizing nightlife and multi-cultural experiences.

Four to seven days in this city-state will give you enough time to explore ionic sites like the Merlion, Gardens by the Bay, and Marina Bay Sands, and adventure through diverse neighbourhoods like Chinatown, Little India, Kampong Glam, and Tiong Bahru. For luxury shopping, you can visit Orchard Road, and for endless eating – hawker centres like Lau Pa Sat are your best bet!

3. Bangkok

You can plan a trip to Bangkok through Air Asia’s flight services, which are operational on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight duration is 2 hours 55 minutes.

Why you should visit: Fantastic views, rich Buddhist temples, unique floating markets – all these things make Bangkok a phenomenal place to be in. In about three or four days, you can cover the important temples, palaces, and markets in the city.

You can also set a day aside for a trip to the ancient city of Ayodhya. The local street food can be found at Chatuchak, and the best parties come alive at Khaosan Road. Don’t forget to make time for a signature Thai massage – massage parlours are available all over the city!

These 3 direct international flights from Visakhapatnam will transport you to different worlds in just a few hours, without emptying your wallet. While all these locations can easily be toured in a few days, longer vacations are definitely recommended if you want to unearth their true essence.

