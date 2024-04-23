Further strengthening the India-Malaysia connectivity, Air Asia will begin operating direct flights from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur starting 26 April 2024. The flights will operate three times a week, on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The flight from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur – AK 82 – will depart from Vizag at 10:00 pm and reach its destination at 4:20 am in the morning. Meanwhile, the return flight – AK 83 – will depart from Kuala Lumpur at 8:30 pm, reaching Vizag at 9:30 pm.

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, Bo Lingam expressed his excitement, saying: “AirAsia is thrilled to continue this celebratory momentum of growing connectivity in one of our biggest international markets ‒ India ‒ as we continue to make travel more affordable and accessible to all. A direct route from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur is a core part of our expansion plans and we’re delighted that it is taking off at an opportune time for AirAsia, marking our fourth and counting route from India this year.”

“We look forward to connecting travellers to the beautiful Kuala Lumpur that is immersed in the rich culture as well as enchanting natural wonders, and links travellers from India affordably to other parts of Malaysia, South East Asia and further afield on our vast network. Similarly, we look forward to flying travellers from Malaysia’s capital who are keen to visit the quaint and stunning Visakhapatnam. This expansion reflects our dedication to providing seamless and inexpensive travel options, linking different people to different cultures. As we progress into 2024 and with hopes for a wonderful year for travel ahead, AirAsia will be looking to further expand our presence in India and allow for more affordable connectivity between our two nations and beyond,” he said.

As the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur is a lively city that seamlessly combines the old and the new. It’s a global city known for its breathtaking architecture, luxury shopping experiences, and a plethora of activities to keep visitors entertained. The cityscape is marked by the majestic Petronas Twin Towers, which were once the world’s tallest structures. A visit to the towers’ viewing platform offers a sweeping view of the city. Other key attractions include the historic Batu Caves, Merdeka Square, and the Menara KL Tower. For those who love nature, the Kuala Lumpur Bird Park and numerous picturesque parks provide a peaceful retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle. The city is also a food lover’s paradise, with street food tours being a hit among tourists. No matter what your interests are – be it history, culture, or adventure, Kuala Lumpur has something to offer everyone.

Do make sure to plan your trip from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur with this direct flight service from Air Asia, which is planned to be operational till 29 March 2025.

